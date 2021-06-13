The View From Swamptown: Summer always brings back memories of days gone by

Summertime in Wickford in the late 1960s, for a boy raised by a young widow with the admirable assistance of Tom Sawyer, Huck Finn, Robinson Crusoe, and the Swiss Family Robinson, was all about finding adventure in a sleepy South County village where, indeed, everyone did know your name. It had almost nothing to do with the beach, but everything to do with the shoreline, woodlands and long-abandoned farmfields that once surrounded my hometown. From the first day of summer vacation to its final morning, each day began with some variation of the same exchange between my mother and me.