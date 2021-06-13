Foo Fighters Announce Intimate L.A. Show for Vaccinated Audience Only

Last week, Foo Fighters announced that they will reopen Madison Square Garden for live music on June 20, in what will be the first full-capacity concert in New York City since early March of 2020. The roughly 20,000 attendee concert is open only to those who can show proof of Covid-19 vaccination (or a recent negative test result for those 16 years old or younger), resulting in some blowback from those likening the policy to racial segregation.