Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Acquires 32,503 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

By Marion Hillson
theenterpriseleader.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePalisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 368.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,503 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

theenterpriseleader.com
#Ishares Russell 2000 Etf#Index Fund#Exchange Traded Fund#Wealth Management#Iwm#Nysearca#Capital Management Inc#Argent Trust Co#Holdingschannel Com#News Ratings
