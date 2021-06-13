Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

$3.97 EPS Expected for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) This Quarter

By Liza Goodheart
theenterpriseleader.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEquities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.97 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.37 to $4.35. Cummins posted earnings of $1.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

theenterpriseleader.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmi#Cummins Inc#Zacks Investment Research#Eps#Thomson Reuters#Citigroup Inc#Nyse Cmi#Peg#Blackrock Inc#Norges Bank#Ameriprise Financial Inc#Power Systems#New Power
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

-$0.20 EPS Expected for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) to post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.10). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.
Stockstickerreport.com

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Sells $91,501.41 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes sold 1,001 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $91,501.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,712,632.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Has $67.57 Million Position in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,032,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314,387 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $67,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Economytheenterpriseleader.com

$1.22 EPS Expected for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) will announce $1.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.42. Harley-Davidson posted earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 303.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Holdings in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 72.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Lannett were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zuora were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 241.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,954,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,089,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vital Farms worth $64,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
StocksWKRB News

RLI (NYSE:RLI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “RLI Corp. is one of the industry’s most profitable property and casualty writers with an impressive record of underwriting profits. A strong local branch-office network, broad range of product offerings, focus on specialty insurance lines contribute to its profits. Underwriting discipline helps maintain combined ratios at favorable levels. Maintaining the combined ratio at favorable levels even in the toughest operating environment reflects superior underwriting discipline. Its decision to drop underperforming products from its property business also bodes well. Strong capital position provides financial flexibility to operating subsidiaries. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. However, exposure to catastrophe loss and escalating expenses concerns as it can put a strain on margin expansion. High leverage ratio concerns.”
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) to Post $1.14 EPS

Analysts expect that Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vectrus’ earnings. Vectrus reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.
Economymodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to Post $2.84 EPS

Analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will report earnings of $2.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.12. Advance Auto Parts reported earnings of $2.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jackson Square Partners LLC Has $272.44 Million Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 13.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,138,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823,085 shares during the quarter. Farfetch makes up about 1.5% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $272,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

$182.25 Million in Sales Expected for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) will report sales of $182.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $182.10 million to $182.40 million. Unifi reported sales of $86.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 111.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

-$0.24 EPS Expected for Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eyenovia’s earnings. Eyenovia posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.
Financial Reportsrivertonroll.com

$2.75 Billion in Sales Expected for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will post $2.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.82 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.67 billion. AGCO posted sales of $2.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
Stockscom-unik.info

Analysts Expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Brokerages expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Upstart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.
Financial Reportstickerreport.com

$840,000.00 in Sales Expected for Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) to post $840,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $890,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $810,000.00. Novan posted sales of $1.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.
Financial Reportstickerreport.com

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $309.46 Million

Equities analysts expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to announce $309.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spire’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $285.24 million and the highest is $333.67 million. Spire reported sales of $321.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.