$3.97 EPS Expected for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) This Quarter
Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.97 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.37 to $4.35. Cummins posted earnings of $1.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.theenterpriseleader.com