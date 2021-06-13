Cancel
Waldorf, MD

Crabs Split Doubleheader With Stormers

By Southern Maryland Blue Crabs
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWALDORF, Md. - Riding a four-game losing streak and fresh off back-to-back rainouts, Southern Maryland returned with a vengeance in Saturday’s doubleheader. Timely offense and dominant pitching led the Blue Crabs to split a twinbill with the Lancaster Barnstormers, winning game one 3-0, and dropping game two 3-1. Southern Maryland’s game one starter, Mike Devine, tossed a gem. Devine set down ten Barnstormers batters on strikes. It was smooth sailing for the Pennsylvania native after an early struggle, shutting out the Stomers in six and one-thirds innings.

