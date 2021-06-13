Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Navajo elder did everything ‘out of love’

indiancountrytoday.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRena Ann George (middle) with her daughters Mona Seamon (left) and Berlyn (middle right) and granddaughters Martika and Maeghn. (Photo courtesy of Mona Seamon) Rena Ann George was the matriarch of the family, someone who fully committed herself to her family, which included her 16 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. “She...

indiancountrytoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ann George
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navajo#Native American Church#The Catholic Church#Winslow#Hopi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Albuquerque, NMABQJournal

Volunteers deliver firewood for elders of Navajo and Hopi nations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A group of volunteers near Gallup has been delivering firewood for high-risk elders and the Navajo and Hopi nations for a decade. Loren Anthony founded the group called CFC, which stands for Chizh For Cheii. Anthony said it started small with just 30 loads but it has continued to grow.
Relationship Advicelbcpinellas.com

Love Works: The Gospel Changes Everything

The Gift….at the heart of the gospel, the good news. Ezekiel 36:26 (The Message) I’ll give you a new heart, put a new spirit in you. I’ll remove the stone heart from your body and replace it with a heart that’s God-willed, not self-willed. Isaiah 9:6 (ESV) Jesus is the...
Loveland, OHlovelandbeacon.com

Mary Statue Brings out the Love in Loveland

LOVELAND, OH (June 10, 2021) – In the Bible, the Gospel of Luke mentions Mary, the mother of Jesus, traveling to visit her relative, Elizabeth. This event happened over 2,000 years ago, over on a distant continent. Today, Mary is in the midst of an even lengthier journey, on our...
Religionworldtruthvideos.org

Are you God's friend in LOVE?

⁣Are you God's friend? Do you really love the Lord?. Jesus Christ came to save sinners and give them salvation as told in the Holy Bible. ⁣Someone asked Jesus what was the most important commandment. Matthew 22:36 - Master, which is the great commandment in the law?. Mat 22:37 -...
Religioncreation.com

What is sin?

Before someone can understand the Good News of the Gospel, it is important to have the foundation of the ‘bad news’. Before we can appreciate the salvation that comes through faith in Jesus Christ, we have to understand what we need to be saved from. It is surprising the number...
Religioncatholiccompany.com

Why do we call priests “Father”?

Today, we honor our fathers and all they have done for us. But have you ever wondered why we also refer to Catholic priests as “Father”?. Catholics are unique because our dads aren’t the only men we call father. We also address each of our priests in the same way.
Religioncatholicexchange.com

Searching for the Fatherhood of God

Father’s Day was yesterday and the thought of it gave me a sinking feeling in my stomach. As I have mentioned before, I am currently working through grief and trauma therapy related to the pervasive emotional abuse that I endured from my parents. I know that my experience is not unique—many people experience some form of emotional abuse from their parents.
Religionintouchcanada.org

Who Is God?

Who is God, and what is He like? Some people imagine Him as a loving grandfather in heaven who’s waiting to bless them, while others think He’s a harsh judge sitting on His throne, ready to pour out punishment. There are also people who don’t even believe God exists because they want to live as they please rather than in obedience to His divine authority. However, the best way to truly know God is to rely on the descriptions of Him that are found in the Scripture. Here are a few of the attributes God reveals about Himself in His Word:
Nashville, TNsoundslikenashville.com

Bo Armstrong Celebrates Love and Family in ‘More Than I Did Then’

Just in times for Father’s Day, singer-songwriter Bo Armstrong leans on family in “More Than I Did Then,” premiering exclusively on Sounds Like Nashville today (June 17). Built around the steady, soul-sustaining love that can get us through just about anything, it’s a classic feeling, lump-in-your-throat ode to the things...
Religionworldtruthvideos.org

Comfort of Christ in the Bible

⁣Christ promised us comfort in peace when he comes again. Those in the new and old testament were to be given his peace and comfort in the messianic age. Matthew 11:28-29 - Come unto me, all [ye] that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. 2...
Religionutmost.org

The Ministry of the Inner Life

By what right have we become “a royal priesthood”? It is by the right of the atonement by the Cross of Christ that this has been accomplished. Are we prepared to purposely disregard ourselves and to launch out into the priestly work of prayer? The continual inner-searching we do in an effort to see if we are what we ought to be generates a self-centered, sickly type of Christianity, not the vigorous and simple life of a child of God. Until we get into this right and proper relationship with God, it is simply a case of our “hanging on by the skin of our teeth,” although we say, “What a wonderful victory I have!” Yet there is nothing at all in that which indicates the miracle of redemption. Launch out in reckless, unrestrained belief that the redemption is complete. Then don’t worry anymore about yourself, but begin to do as Jesus Christ has said, in essence, “Pray for the friend who comes to you at midnight, pray for the saints of God, and pray for all men.” Pray with the realization that you are perfect only in Christ Jesus, not on the basis of this argument: “Oh, Lord, I have done my best; please hear me now.”
Religioncatholic-link.org

Can Married People Become Saints?

Recently I read an account of a martyr who was not an ordained religious. The author began the reflection by saying that this saint helps us to keep in mind that sainthood is possible in all states of life. While this statement is true and supplies hope and encouragement for those of us who aren’t religious, the author is also revealing a subconscious attitude that is very prevalent among Catholics: the normal path to sainthood is for the religious, the monk, the celibate priest, the cloistered nun, bishops, and popes.
SocietyPhilip Carr-Gomm

Solstice Blessings!

Wishing everyone a very joyful and magical Solstice!. Find ecstasy in life: the mere sense of living is joy enough. Every day is a renewal, every morning the daily miracle. This joy you feel is life. ~ Gertrude Stein.
Religioncac.org

A Midwife for the Soul

Tend only to the birth in you and you will find all goodness and all consolation, all delight, all being and all truth. Reject it and you reject all goodness and blessing. What comes to you in this birth brings with it pure being and blessing. But what you seek or love outside of this birth will come to nothing, no matter what you will or where you will it. —Meister Eckhart, Sermon on Matthew 2:2.
Religioncarolmbechtel.com

Waiting for the Resurrection

Luke 23:39-43 Then he said, “Jesus, remember me when you come into your kingdom.” He replied, “Truly I tell you, today you will be with me in Paradise” (Luke 23:42-43, NRSV). What happens to us—and our loved ones—at the moment of death?. I’ll come back to that question in...
Relationship Adviceurbanwomanmag.com

“It Is Not Good For Man To Be Alone” Is Not A Marriage But Feminist Text

This is why I love my conversation with Jumoke Adenowo. Because it gives me revelation, it teaches me all the time. She talked about the creation myth in the Christian bible. One of the things that God says in the Hebrew bible is that “It is not good for man to be alone.” Usually, Christians talk about it in terms of marriage – but who knew it was essentially a feminist text?
Celebrationsiharare.com

Celebrating Fathers

Yesterday the World celebrated Fathers’ Day. As that happened it is critical and very important to say ‘thank you to all men’ for being fathers in their families, communities and other settings they find themselves in. Men go through untold pain as they run around to bring food to the...
Religionthepostnewspaper.net

BRENDA & THE BIBLE: PERFECT LOVE CASTS OUT FEAR

I used to be afraid of the dark. At bedtime I would “imagine” shadows on the walls. Strange noises coming from. under the bed, over the bed and at times all around me. (Now that I know there is a spiritual world and demons do. exist I believe some of...
Little Rock, ARArkansas Online

OPINION | KAREN MARTIN: Passion, rhythm create a song out of a poem

On Saturday mornings, KABF, Little Rock's community radio station ("The Voice of the People") airs a show called Heartbeat of the Nation. It's hosted by Alfredo "Cuchi" Davila and features music (mostly) and information (some) about Native Americans. I listen to this show during weekly trips to the supermarket. Some...