According to Zacks, “Prudential continues to benefit from solid asset-based businesses, improved margins in Group Insurance business and international operations. High performing asset management business and deeper reach in the pension risk transfer market are catalysts for long-term growth. The company’s strategic initiatives have also strengthened existing capabilities. Shares have outperformed the industry in a year. Its policy of returning value to shareholders through share buybacks and dividend payments bodes well. However, exposure to low interest rates and products like annuities and universal life yielding minimum return are concerns. It expects second-quarter earnings of $2.97 per share. Net investment income is projected to decline by $10 million. Also, high costs weigh on margin expansion. Lower return on equity poses financial risk for the company.”