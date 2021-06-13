Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)
Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.theenterpriseleader.com