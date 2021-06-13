Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Purchased by Premier Asset Management LLC
Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.theenterpriseleader.com