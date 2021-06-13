Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) – Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of MacroGenics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.45). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for MacroGenics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.51) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.