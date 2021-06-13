Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ
Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,745 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Match Group were worth $17,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.theenterpriseleader.com