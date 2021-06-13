Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Sold by Premier Asset Management LLC
Premier Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 59.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,192 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.theenterpriseleader.com