Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Sold by Premier Asset Management LLC

By Maurice Goldstein
theenterpriseleader.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePremier Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 59.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,192 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

theenterpriseleader.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gbt#Asset Management#Blood#Sec#Gbt#Sec#Roth Capital#Wolfe Research#Zacks Investment Research#Scd#Holdingschannel Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stockstickerreport.com

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Sells $91,501.41 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes sold 1,001 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $91,501.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,712,632.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearside Biomedical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.50.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Sold by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Chart Industries makes up 2.5% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $11,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksWKRB News

Barclays Lowers Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) to Underweight

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ARCT. Roth Capital cut their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.75.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.14 Million in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,339 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000. Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company....
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 119,650 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.72% of Huron Consulting Group worth $8,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Shares Sold by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC lowered its stake in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,103 shares during the quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksWKRB News

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) EVP David Sponsel Sells 10,000 Shares

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 554,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,192,805.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

10,420 Shares in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Shares of LDI opened at $12.95 on Monday. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New Investment in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 177,016 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,000. Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POSH. BlackRock Inc. purchased...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives $52.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.60.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Shares of DLNG stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.07...
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Cresset Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 1,243 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Ethic Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. A number of other...
Softwaretheenterpriseleader.com

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsamericanbankingnews.com

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ARCB. Vertical Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.15.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $239.88.