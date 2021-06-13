Cancel
Skrumble Network Achieves Market Cap of $2.76 Million (SKM)

By Martin Roberts
theenterpriseleader.com
 9 days ago

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One Skrumble Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Skrumble Network has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Skrumble Network has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $86,868.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

theenterpriseleader.com
