Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 865,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 537,162 shares during the quarter. Noah makes up about 9.8% of Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Noah were worth $38,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.