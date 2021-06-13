Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

By Marion Hillson
theenterpriseleader.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePalisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.26% of MSA Safety worth $15,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

theenterpriseleader.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msa Safety Incorporated#Capital Stock#Msa Rrb Stock Holdings#Sec#Arlington Partners Llc#Permanens Capital L P#Ci Investments Inc#Cigna Investments Inc#New#The Thomson Reuters#Msa Safety#Zacks Investment Research#Msa Safety Daily Enter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stockstickerreport.com

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Sells $91,501.41 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes sold 1,001 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $91,501.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,712,632.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.26). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.
StocksWKRB News

RLI (NYSE:RLI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “RLI Corp. is one of the industry’s most profitable property and casualty writers with an impressive record of underwriting profits. A strong local branch-office network, broad range of product offerings, focus on specialty insurance lines contribute to its profits. Underwriting discipline helps maintain combined ratios at favorable levels. Maintaining the combined ratio at favorable levels even in the toughest operating environment reflects superior underwriting discipline. Its decision to drop underperforming products from its property business also bodes well. Strong capital position provides financial flexibility to operating subsidiaries. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. However, exposure to catastrophe loss and escalating expenses concerns as it can put a strain on margin expansion. High leverage ratio concerns.”
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Novanta Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets. Novanta Inc., formerly known as GSI Group Inc., is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “. Separately, TheStreet raised shares of...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Takes $896,000 Position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of E2open Parent at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksWKRB News

Lake Street Capital Increases VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Price Target to $9.00

VTSI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised VirTra from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. TheStreet raised VirTra from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on VirTra from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.
Businesstheenterpriseleader.com

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 88.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,777 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

Walthausen & Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 68.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,558 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,460 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “. Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of...
Financial ReportsWKRB News

$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to post sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Insperity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. Insperity posted sales of $993.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.
Stockstickerreport.com

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) COO Sells $382,555.08 in Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) COO Xiaobin Wu sold 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total transaction of $382,555.08. Xiaobin Wu also recently made the following trade(s):. On Monday, June 7th, Xiaobin Wu...
Financial Reportscom-unik.info

Brokerages Expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $871.17 Million

Brokerages expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to post $871.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $908.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $836.40 million. Generac posted sales of $546.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
Financial Reportstickerreport.com

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.040–0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $82.50 million-84.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.84 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.100–0.060 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$168.95 Million in Sales Expected for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) will post $168.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $165.00 million to $170.85 million. Orion Group posted sales of $183.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
StocksWKRB News

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower Sells 9,840 Shares

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower sold 9,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $285,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Marketsslatersentinel.com

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper Sells 837 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $93,944.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,531.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 40,035 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 40,035 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Ethic Inc. Acquires 317 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksWKRB News

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “NBT BANCORP INC. is a one bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “. NASDAQ NBTB opened at $36.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.88. NBT Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.79.