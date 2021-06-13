MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ
Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.26% of MSA Safety worth $15,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.theenterpriseleader.com