Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Purchases 300 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

By Maurice Goldstein
theenterpriseleader.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePalisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.06% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

theenterpriseleader.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkw#Asset Management#Advisornet Financial Inc#Umb Bank N#Rwm Asset Management Llc#Nysearca Arkw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
ETF
Related
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Troy Asset Management Ltd

Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.7% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $35,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.14 Million in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,339 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000. Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company....
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,593,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,406 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.37% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $65,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Price Target at $23.80

Shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.80.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,224,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.26% of Keros Therapeutics worth $75,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Shares of DLNG stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.07...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Centene (NYSE:CNC) PT Raised to $93.00 at BMO Capital Markets

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CNC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.91.
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 50,146 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,796,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,146 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $250,518,000 as of its most recent […]
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Takes Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. A number of other institutional investors […]
StocksWKRB News

RLI (NYSE:RLI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “RLI Corp. is one of the industry’s most profitable property and casualty writers with an impressive record of underwriting profits. A strong local branch-office network, broad range of product offerings, focus on specialty insurance lines contribute to its profits. Underwriting discipline helps maintain combined ratios at favorable levels. Maintaining the combined ratio at favorable levels even in the toughest operating environment reflects superior underwriting discipline. Its decision to drop underperforming products from its property business also bodes well. Strong capital position provides financial flexibility to operating subsidiaries. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. However, exposure to catastrophe loss and escalating expenses concerns as it can put a strain on margin expansion. High leverage ratio concerns.”
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

IMA Wealth Inc. Takes $2.10 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000. A number of other...