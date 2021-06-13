Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Purchases 300 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)
Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,725 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.06% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.