ChatCoin (CHAT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.58 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 23.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $8.12 million and $150,626.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0366 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 62.9% against the dollar.