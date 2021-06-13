Cancel
ChatCoin (CHAT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.58 Million

By Liza Goodheart
theenterpriseleader.com
 9 days ago

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ChatCoin has a market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $92,492.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

