Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Oarsman Capital Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

By Martin Roberts
theenterpriseleader.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOarsman Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

theenterpriseleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mdy#Capital Investments#Ing#Spdr S P Midcap#Sec#Oarsman Capital Inc#Ing Groep Nv#Nysearca Mdy#Etf Trust Profile#S P#Spdr Midcap 400 Trust#Holdingschannel Com#News Ratings#Etf Trust Daily Enter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
ETF
Related
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $9,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund (ASX:STW) Plans Final Dividend of $0.49

SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund (ASX:STW) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.4884 per share on Sunday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This is a boost from SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund’s previous final dividend of $0.11.
Stockstalkmarkets.com

10 Most Heavily Traded ETFs

In a booming stock market, the ETF industry is seeing explosive growth piling up huge assets in recent years. This has resulted in enough liquidity in the ETF world with most of the funds trading at extremely higher volumes. Volume can be determined by the number of shares traded in...
Stocksinvesting.com

Is SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Broad Emerging Market ETFs category of the market, the SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 02/23/2011. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies...
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Lido Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 154,138 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 784,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,138 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $39,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $991,000 Stock Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 348,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,681 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $36,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Ethic Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. A number of other...
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Westpac Banking Corp Increases Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,530 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 33.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Holdings Lowered by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
StocksWKRB News

EQT (NYSE:EQT) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EQT. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 5,042 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksquantcha.com

StockTwits Trending Alert: Trading recent interest in SPDR S&P BANK ETF $KBE

Quantcha now offering unlimited commission-free options trading. Quantchabot has detected a promising Bear Call Spread trade opportunity for SPDR S&P BANK ETF (KBE) for the 16-Jul-2021 expiration period. You can analyze the opportunity in depth over at the Quantcha Options Search Engine. KBE was recently trading at $49.93 and has...
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 128.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 637 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.