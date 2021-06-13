Oarsman Capital Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)
Oarsman Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.theenterpriseleader.com