CryptoEnergy Trading Down 11.1% This Week (CNRG)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. Time New Bank has a total market cap of $9.37 million and $474,831.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Time New Bank coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.