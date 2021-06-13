Cancel
CryptoEnergy Trading Down 11.1% This Week (CNRG)

By Joseph McCarthy
 9 days ago

CryptoEnergy (CURRENCY:CNRG) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 13th. One CryptoEnergy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.00 or 0.00022280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoEnergy has a total market capitalization of $221,713.32 and approximately $31.00 worth of CryptoEnergy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoEnergy has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

theenterpriseleader.com
