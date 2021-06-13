England fans boo team before being drowned out by cheers at Euro 2020

Steve Holland has reminded fans and pundits alike that picking a starting line-up from England's wealth of attacking talent is not like 'fantasy football' and warned of the pitfalls of an unbalanced team.As preparations ramp up for Sunday's Euro 2020 group opener against Croatia, speculation over who Gareth Southgate will select for the Wembley fixture intensifies, with fierce competition for places.Southgate and Holland have been able to draw from one of England's strongest talent pools in decades, particularly in forward positions, with Raheem Sterling, Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden all hoping - but not guaranteed - to...