Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

England fans boo team before being drowned out by cheers at Euro 2020

By Lawrence Ostlere
The Independent
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of fans booed the taking of the knee at England’s opening Euro 2020 game on Sunday afternoon before being drowned by cheers from fellow supporters. The anti-racism gesture was booed at both of England's warm-up games at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium over the past two weeks, leading Gareth Southgate to speak out in defence of his players and even write an open letter to fans calling for the country to come together.

www.independent.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Cheers#Boo#Riverside Stadium#Uk#Middlesbrough
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Related
Worldwaterfordwhispersnews.com

“We Were Just Booing Your Shit Team” Hungarian Fans Explain

HUNGARIAN football fans have issued a statement clarifying their chorus of seemingly racist boos at the start of yesterday’s international friendly against the Republic of Ireland, after many pundits expressed disgust that a crowd would boo the Boys in Green for taking the knee before the game in a display of anti-racism solidarity.
Soccergranthshala.com

Croatia’s FA insists individual players CAN join England in taking the knee ahead of Euro 2020 opener if they want to… and video messages on the Wembley big screens will urge home fans NOT to boo their own players

Croatia will leave the decision to take a knee to individual players when they take on England on Sunday. Zlatko Dalic’s squad opted to sign ahead of their final friendship with Belgium and are unlikely to change their stance at Wembley. The Croatian Football Federation said they “strongly condemn any...
Worldgranthshala.com

Priti Patel says fans have right to boo England team for taking the knee

The Home Secretary has said that football fans have the right to provoke and ridicule England fans for “kneeling” in protest against racism. Priti Patel said the anti-racism protests involving the Black Lives Matter movement amounted to “gesture politics” and dodged the question whether she would boo herself. He claims...
Environmentsamfordcrimson.com

UK weather: Euro 2020 fans bask in 25C before England face Croatia on ‘year’s hottest day’

Want Euro 2020 news sent straight to your inbox? Sign up to our email updates. Invalid EmailSomething went wrong, please try again later.Sign UpWhen you subscribe we will use the information you provide to send you these newsletters. Your information will be used in accordance with ourPrivacy Notice.Thank you for subscribingWe have more newslettersShow meSee ourprivacy notice.
NFLBBC

England taking the knee: Why some fans are booing them

England players say they're sick of talking about their decision to take the knee before the start of football games - but as some fans continue to boo the gesture, the issue's threatening to distract from the start of Euro 2020. There have been boos and jeers from some home...
Soccerthegirlsun.com

Russia fans boo Belgium players for taking the knee before Euro 2020 clash

Russia fans booed the visiting Belgium players in the St Petersburg Stadium because they took the knee before kick off to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement. The majority of teams have decided to take the knee throughout Euro 2020. However, Russia’s players decided against following suit...
Sportsnewsatw.com

Euro 2020: Key workers cheer on England in Trafalgar Square

Police, transport workers and NHS staff have been invited to watch the game beneath Nelson’s Column. Amazon Auto Links: No products found. Amazon Devices. Find some of the best Amazon Devices and Accessories, electrical devices and gadget available on Amazon. Great products, great prices, delivered to your door.
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Euro 2020: England fans warned team will not be filled with attacking talent like ‘fantasy football’

Steve Holland has reminded fans and pundits alike that picking a starting line-up from England's wealth of attacking talent is not like 'fantasy football' and warned of the pitfalls of an unbalanced team.As preparations ramp up for Sunday's Euro 2020 group opener against Croatia, speculation over who Gareth Southgate will select for the Wembley fixture intensifies, with fierce competition for places.Southgate and Holland have been able to draw from one of England's strongest talent pools in decades, particularly in forward positions, with Raheem Sterling, Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden all hoping - but not guaranteed - to...