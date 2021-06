I like the Marlins pitching staff. Rotation has a charm that consists primarily of farm-raised talent, which is also a powerful presence. Sandy Alcantara And Trevor Rogers Thanks to their electrical stuff, they have become two of the league’s more credible starters, leaving room for further growth. The bullpen is home to a diverse group of rescuers who are so unique that they wrote about members of the Miami rescue team. Never, But Twice – And it’s not off-season either! In summary, the Marlins pen has a 2.7 WAR, making it the fourth best in the majors.