Trevor Zegras is Ready for the Big Time

This article was originally published in the Future Watch issue of The Hockey News. Plenty of people meet their idols. Few have realistic chances to become their idols. A decade ago, a 10-year-old kid named Trevor Zegras unknowingly looked into his future one night after watching the Chicago Blackhawks play live. He got the opportunity to enter their dressing room post-game and meet his favorite player: Patrick Kane, a superstar born in New York State who cut his teeth at USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program before building a Hall of Fame-worthy NHL career on the strength of his nearly unrivalled puck skills. By the time they met again years later, at a Red Wings game in Detroit, Zegras was a rising star, born in New York State, dominating at USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program on the strength of his nearly unrivalled puck skills. Zegras was just months away from being.