NFL Super Bowl odds 2022: Proven model shares predictions, picks to win, teams to avoid

Two of the top three seeds in the Western Conference square off when the Phoenix Suns take on the visiting Denver Nuggets on Monday in the opening game of their second-round series in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. The second-seeded Suns advanced to the conference semifinals by knocking off the reigning NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers while the No. 3 seed Nuggets took out the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round, with both series going six games. Denver held a 2-1 edge in a tightly contested season series, winning twice in Phoenix, but all three of the matchups occurred during the opening month.