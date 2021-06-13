Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

G-7 leaders agree on vaccines, China and taxing corporations

By JILL LAWLESS, SYLVIA HUI, DANICA KIRKA and JONATHAN LEMIRE
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yYO1B_0aSxcuzC00

CARBIS BAY, England — (AP) — Leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy nations staked their claim Sunday to leading the world out of the coronavirus pandemic and crisis, pledging more than 1 billion coronavirus vaccine doses to poorer nations, vowing to help developing countries grow while fighting climate change and backing a minimum tax on multinational firms.

At the group's first face-to-face meeting in two years, the leaders dangled promises of support for global health, green energy, infrastructure and education — all to demonstrate that international cooperation is back after the upheavals caused by the pandemic and the unpredictability of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

During their three-day summit in southwest England, the G-7 leaders wanted to convey that the club of wealthy democracies — Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States — is a better friend to poorer nations than authoritarian rivals such as China.

“This isn’t about imposing our values on the rest of the world,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told reporters at the end of the seaside summit on the rugged Cornwall coast. “What we as the G-7 need to do is demonstrate the benefits of democracy and freedom and human rights to the rest of the world.”

U.S. President Joe Biden, who was making his first foreign trip as leader, said it was an "extraordinary, collaborative and productive meeting" that showed "America's back in the business of leading the world alongside nations who share our most deeply held values."

But health and environmental campaigners were distinctly unimpressed by the details in the leaders' final communique.

“This G-7 summit will live on in infamy," said Max Lawson, the head of inequality policy at the international aid group Oxfam. “Faced with the biggest health emergency in a century and a climate catastrophe that is destroying our planet, they have completely failed to meet the challenges of our times.”

Despite Johnson's call to "vaccinate the world" by the end of 2022, the promise of 1 billion doses for vaccine-hungry countries — coming both directly and through donations to the international COVAX program — falls far short of the 11 billion doses the World Health Organization said is needed to vaccinate at least 70% of the world’s population and truly end the pandemic.

Half of the billion-dose pledge is coming from the United States and 100 million from Britain. Canada said it also would give 100 million doses, and France pledged 60 million. Altogether, the leaders said they pledged 870 million doses “directly over the next year," with further contributions taking the total to the “equivalent of over 1 billion doses.”

Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown said the lack of a more ambitious vaccination plan was “an unforgivable moral failure.”

But Biden said the leaders were clear that the commitments they made to donate doses wouldn’t be the end. The U.S. president said getting shots into arms around the world was a “gigantic, logistical effort” and the goal might not be accomplished until 2023.

The G-7 also backed a minimum tax of at least 15% on large multinational companies to stop corporations from using tax havens to avoid taxes, a move championed by the United States.

Biden also wanted to persuade fellow democratic leaders to present a more unified front to compete economically with Beijing and strongly call out China’s “nonmarket policies and human rights abuses.”

The language on China in the G-7 leaders' communique from the meeting was more muted than the United States has used, but Biden said he was satisfied. On China's economic behavior, the group said it would "consult on collective approaches to challenging non-market policies and practices which undermine the fair and transparent operation of the global economy.”

The leaders also said they would promote their values by calling on China to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms in Xinjiang, where Beijing is accused of committing serious human rights abuses against the Uyghur minority, and in the semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong.

Not every European power has viewed China in as harsh a light as Biden, who has painted the rivalry with the techno-security state as the defining competition of the 21st century.

“The G-7 is not a club hostile to China," French President Emmanuel Macron said. “It’s an ensemble of democracies that (would) work with China on all world topics that China is ready to work on with us.”

Johnson, the summit's host, wanted the three-day meeting to fly the flag for a “Global Britain,” his government's push to give the midsized country, newly detached from the European Union, outsized global influence.

Yet Brexit cast a shadow over that goal during the summit on the coast of southwest England. European Union leaders and Biden voiced concerns about problems with new U.K.-EU trade rules that have heightened tensions in Northern Ireland.

But overall, the mood was positive: The leaders smiled for the cameras on the beach at cliff-fringed Carbis Bay, a village and resort that became a traffic-clogged fortress for the meeting.

The prime ministers and presidents also mingled with Queen Elizabeth II at a royal reception, ate steak and lobster at a beach barbecue and watched an aeronautic display by the Royal Air Force Red Arrows during their stay by the sea.

America’s allies were visibly relieved to have the U.S. back as an engaged international player after the “America First” policy of the Trump administration.

Johnson called Biden “a breath of fresh air.” Italian Premier Mario Draghi said the president “wanted to rebuild what were the traditional alliances of the United States after the period of Trump, during which these alliances were seriously cracked.”

Biden flew from the summit in Carbis Bay to have tea with the queen at Windsor Castle. He is scheduled to attend a NATO summit in Brussels on Monday and to hold talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Geneva on Wednesday.

The G-7 also made ambitious declarations during their meetings about girls’ education, preventing future pandemics and financing greener infrastructure globally

On climate change, the “Build Back Better for the World” plan promises to offer financing for infrastructure — “from railways in Africa to wind farms in Asia” — to help speed up the global shift to renewable energy. The plan is a response to China’s “belt and road” initiative, which has increased Beijing’s worldwide influence.

All G-7 countries have pledged to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, but many environmentalists say that will be too little, too late.

Naturalist David Attenborough addressed the leaders by video Sunday, warning that humanity is "on the verge of destabilizing the entire planet.”

“If that is so, then the decisions we make this decade — in particular the decisions made by the most economically advanced nations — are the most important in human history,” the veteran documentary filmmaker said.

As the leaders met behind fences and barbed wire, thousands of environmental protesters gathered throughout the weekend outside the ring of steel to accuse the G-7 of missing a chance to prevent climate catastrophe.

Members of the Extinction Rebellion climate activism group blocked the main road of the town of St. Ives on Sunday, banging drums and sitting on the road. Elsewhere, hundreds of surfers and kayakers paddled out to sea to urge better protection for the world's oceans.

“G-7 is all greenwashing,” protesters sang during one march. “We’re drowning in promises, now’s the time to act.”

___

Lawless, Kirka and Hui reported from Falmouth, England. Nicole Winfield in Rome and Kirsten Grieshaber and Frank Jordans in Berlin contributed.

___

Follow all AP stories on climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/Climate.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
731K+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Cooperation#Renewable Energy#Ap#British#Oxfam#Covax#Democratic#Uyghur#French#The European Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
Place
Beijing, CN
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
China
News Break
Brexit
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Related
POTUSWashington Post

Biden and the G-7 fell short on vaccines

You’re reading an excerpt from the Today’s WorldView newsletter. Sign up to get the rest, including news from around the globe, interesting ideas and opinions to know, sent to your inbox every weekday. President Biden and the other leaders of the Group of Seven nations styled themselves as champions in...
POTUSWashington Post

G-7 takes stronger stand against China, at U.S. urging

CARBIS BAY, England — As Group of Seven leaders wrapped their three-day summit here on Sunday, President Biden said democratic governments face a defining challenge: to show they can meet tests such as global health crises and climate change better than autocracies such as China and Russia. “I think we’re...
POTUSNPR

G-7 Ends, Leaders Release Joint Statement

The G-7 summit wrapped up today in Cornwall in southwestern England. A key agreement - the leaders of seven of the world's largest economies promised to give a billion COVID vaccine doses to other nations struggling to immunize their populations. The group, which includes the U.S., the U.K., Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan, also called out China on human rights abuses and called for a study into the origins of the coronavirus there.
POTUSCBS News

G-7 leaders call for new investigation into COVID-19's origins

The leaders of the Group of Seven countries called for a new investigation into COVID-19's origins in China, issuing a communique urging a renewed effort by global health authorities to probe the circumstances surrounding the emergence of the coronavirus. The group called for a "timely, transparent, expert-led, and science-based WHO-convened...
POTUSAOL Corp

Leaders Wrap Up G-7 Summit

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised the harmony among the Group of Seven nations leaders as they wrapped up their three-day summit on Sunday. The leaders pledged to share more than 1 billion COVID vaccine doses with poorer nations, vowed to help developing countries grow their economies while fighting climate change and agreed to back a minimum tax on multinational firms.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Factbox-China, climate and vaccines - what the G7 agreed this weekend

CARBIS BAY, England (Reuters) - The Group of Seven rich nations promised to tackle China’s growing influence, fight climate change, get more COVID-19 jabs to poor countries and keep up their economic stimulus programmes at their first summit since Joe Biden became U.S. president. Following is a summary of the...
POTUSWashington Times

G-7 leaders endorse Biden push for global minimum tax for corporations

The leaders of the Group of Seven nations meeting in Cornwall, England, have endorsed an international push to require companies to pay a minimum tax of 15% of their income, targeting a drive by multinational corporate giants like Apple to seek out low-tax havens around the globe. President Biden had...
POTUSCBS News

Biden and G-7 leaders to commit to donating 1 billion COVID-19 vaccines

President Biden is joining other world democratic leaders on the first day of the Group of 7 summit in Britain, hoping to restore U.S. relations with the world's democracies and urging them to unite to confront COVID-19 and other global challenges. Leaders of the G-7 and guest countries will provide...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

G-7 agrees to fight forced labor, ransomware, corruption

Group of Seven (G-7) leaders on Sunday announced their commitments to cutting forced labor practices out of global supply chains in a shot at China, as well as efforts to stop ransomware attacks and root out corruption. The three priorities will be outlined in a joint communique, to be released...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: G-7 favors global minimum tax on multinationals

CARBIS BAY, England —The leaders of the world’s richest countries have agreed to endorse a global minimum tax on multinational corporations. The decision had been widely anticipated after finance ministers earlier this month embraced placing a global minimum tax of at least 15% on large multinational companies to stop corporations from using tax havens to avoid taxes and thus robbing some countries of much-needed revenue.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Blinken dismisses reports of G-7 divisions over China

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday pushed back against reports of tension among G-7 leaders over China. “What we have is largely agreement on the need to offer a much more attractive alternative to the model that China is proposing for the world.” Blinken said on ABC’s “This Week.” “And the communique coming out of this summit is going to reflect that.”
POTUSPosted by
Los Angeles Times

G-7 nations condemn forced labor in rebuke of China

President Biden finished three days of meetings with Group of 7 leaders here Sunday lauding new agreements by the world’s leading democracies to collaborate on efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus, combat climate change and counter the growing threat of autocracies with an explicit rebuke of China’s forced labor practices.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Lithuania warns against holding EU summit with Russia' Putin

BRUSSELS, June 24 (Reuters) - Lithuania warned the European Union on Thursday against engaging in direct dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin for as long as Moscow does not change its behaviour. Gitanas Nauseda, arriving to a summit of the bloc's 27 national leaders, voiced scepticism about a proposal by...