Sunset at Bear Rocks, Dolly Sods, West Virginia, USA By Stephanie Sheffield

West Virginia is often described as “wild and wonderful” or “almost heaven” and with views like this, I can certainly understand why. This photo was taken in the wild Dolly Sods Wilderness area (Bear Rocks Preserve) in the northern part of the state. In June 2021, I took my first trip to the area, and I quickly learned how it got its name. While set up for this shot, I kept hearing an odd sound nearby. After some time, it suddenly occurred to me that I was hearing a bear! Another photographer nearby confirmed that there was a female black bear and cubs in the area. Apparently, we were getting a little too close to her den, so she was warning us to move back. As soon as the sun set, I packed up and moved closer to the car for safety. The next morning, I went back to the same area for sunrise and found bear tracks in the mud not too far from where I was positioned.