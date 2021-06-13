Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Sunset at Bear Rocks, Dolly Sods, West Virginia, USA By Stephanie Sheffield

By Stephanie Sheffield
landscapephotographymagazine.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Virginia is often described as “wild and wonderful” or “almost heaven” and with views like this, I can certainly understand why. This photo was taken in the wild Dolly Sods Wilderness area (Bear Rocks Preserve) in the northern part of the state. In June 2021, I took my first trip to the area, and I quickly learned how it got its name. While set up for this shot, I kept hearing an odd sound nearby. After some time, it suddenly occurred to me that I was hearing a bear! Another photographer nearby confirmed that there was a female black bear and cubs in the area. Apparently, we were getting a little too close to her den, so she was warning us to move back. As soon as the sun set, I packed up and moved closer to the car for safety. The next morning, I went back to the same area for sunrise and found bear tracks in the mud not too far from where I was positioned.

landscapephotographymagazine.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Bear Rocks Preserve#The Dolly Sods Wilderness#Vip#
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
PoliticsJournal & Sunday Journal

Lawmakers need to pull West Virginia out of rut

As West Virginia lawmakers got to work Monday in a special session to figure out how to spend approximately $1 billion in unappropriated federal funds, they got a nagging reminder the state’s economy needs all the help it can get. According to WalletHub’s report “2021’s Best and Worst State Economies,” the Mountain State is not just struggling, it is at rock bottom.
LifestylePosted by
Only In West Virginia

7 Small Towns In West Virginia That Are Full Of Charm And Perfect For A Weekend Escape

West Virginia is chock-full of quaint small towns that are perfect for a little getaway. In fact, there are so many good choices that we can’t even come close to naming them all. But here’s a small handful of the best of the best – some of our absolute favorite spots to escape for a […] The post 7 Small Towns In West Virginia That Are Full Of Charm And Perfect For A Weekend Escape appeared first on Only In Your State.
California Statelandscapephotographymagazine.com

Death Valley Sunset, California, USA

Death Valley is one of my favorite places to not only photograph, but to spend time fully emerging myself into. In this hectic world we live in, the remote solitude of this harsh, yet magical place lends itself to some much needed self-reflection. On this particular occasion, conditions could not...
Oregon Statelandscapephotographymagazine.com

Coquille Point Sunset, Oregon, USA By Paul Flatt

In early June we spent 5 days at Coquille Point in Bandon, Oregon. Each morning saw thick low level clouds and occasional fog. By noon, skies were clearing and afternoons were sunny Typically as the sun approaches the horizon in the evening, the clouds again thicken. On this day, the skies remained clear. Thinking there was a chance the sun would be visible as it reached the horizon, after hiding behind this last low cloud deck, I positioned myself on the bluff about 30 meters (100 feet) above the Pacific Ocean below. Alas, this image was the last rays of the sun on that day. The sun failed to appear below the cloud deck and the sky gradually turned darker and darker shades of grey.
PoliticsWeirton Daily Times

Celebrating West Virginia

West Virginians are a determined, strong, hard-working sort of folk. From the state’s southern coalfields to the northern steel mills and everywhere in between, residents have always given it their all. The state was born of conflict, and it has faced numerous battles and difficulties throughout its history, each of...
PoliticsIntelligencer

Happy Birthday, West Virginia!

It was 158 years ago today when a young nation first learned that “Mountaineers are Always Free.” Since then, we West Virginians have worked hard to make our mark on bettering not only ourselves and our beloved Mountain State but also this great land in which we live. June 20,...
Colorado Statelandscapephotographymagazine.com

Fall Sunset, Kebler Pass, Colorado, USA By John Freeman

Oct. 1, 2015 on our way to Ouray for a fall colors photo tour we stayed in Kebler Pass area one night in hopes of capturing some of the Kebler Pass area's colors. The Kebler Pass area of Colorado is famous for spectacular fall colors Sunset that evening didn't disappoint. This sun is illuminating the Aspens on the northern slopes of West Beckwith Peak while some Alpine Glow shows on East Beckwith Mountain to the left. Mount Gunnison looms in the distance to the right as the sun, already dropped below the horizon, ignites the clouds in a florescent orange. This is a stitched HDR image made up of 9 individual bracketed sets. Camera was mounted on a Gigapan Epic Pro. This was the last shot on the evening as the sun had sat. The wide dynamic range of light made shooting bracketed and processing as a HDR necessary. HDR processing and stitching was all done in Adobe Camera RAW.
Michigan Statelandscapephotographymagazine.com

Lake Michigan Sunset, Door County, Wisconsin, USA By Laura Schoenbauer

We had just finished dinner at a restaurant in Door County and walked out of the restaurant to this beautiful sunset. The restaurant is appropriately named Sunsets and is located along the shore of Lake Michigan. I have been back to this spot many times for the beautiful sunset reflections and the wildlife. I have found numerous flocks of pelicans and geese hanging out along this shoreline at the end of the day. This spot is located in a protected bay, so the water is usually fairly calm which is great for reflections.
Huntington, WVWSAZ

4th Annual West Virginia Shakespeare Festival

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - You don’t have to travel to England to celebrate Shakespeare... you can do it right here in West Virginia. The 4th Annual West Virginia Shakespeare Festival is from June 11th to the 20th at the Barboursville Park Amphitheater and it features two productions from Alchemy Theatre, workshops and keynote lectures.
Matewan, WVwvpress.org

West Virginia reliving the Matewan Massacre

MATEWAN, W.Va. — Last Saturday, my father and I went to the Magnolia Festival in Mingo County to see the historical drama of the Matewan Massacre. When I was younger, my mother and I had watched the 1987 film Matewan, which was one of several movies which she considered West Virginia classics (the list also included October Sky, about the teenage years of NASA engineer Homer Hickam). Several years ago, I learned through Facebook that the town of Matewan puts on an annual reenactment of the battle. I thought that this event sounded interesting since I have long enjoyed attending early frontier life demonstrations and Civil War reenactments. Unfortunately, due to my mother’s limited ability to travel, we were unable to attend the event during her lifetime.
Posted by
Visual Freedom

5 Best Burger Restaurants in West Virginia

Whether you like your burgers pan-fried, barbequed, or flame broiled, with cheese or without, plain or with everything including the kitchen sink, classic or gourmet style, you're sure to find something to your liking at the best burger places in West Virginia. The origin of the burger is widely disputed, but no food has become such a favorite as the American hamburger served with French fries. Try one or try them all, but you're sure to find a favorite.
Washington Statelandscapephotographymagazine.com

Mount Rainier Sunset, Washington, USA

I have always look forward to the opening of Chinook Pass, which is the closest way for me, to get to Mount Rainier from the Yakima Washington side. As soon as they gave word that the pass was open, we headed up for sunset. In the past, the mountain has not always been kind. I have either encountered pure blue skies, or the mountain is completely hidden from view. I was hopeful that this trip would be different. Sure enough, she blessed us with the prettiest sunset I have ever seen here, and I felt as if the mountain was giving me a gift after a long hard year. It was a sign of better things to come.
Charleston, WVPosted by
The West Virginia Daily News

Ohio-based electronics recycler opens in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — An electronics recycler has opened in West Virginia and plans to hire up to 20 employees, the Charleston Area Alliance said.Infinite Electronics Recycling is based in Wintersville, Ohio. The company opened its facility in downtown Charleston recently and already has two employees, the alliance said.“Their services fulfill a need in the […] The post Ohio-based electronics recycler opens in West Virginia appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
HobbiesParkersburg News & Sentinel

Free Fishing Weekend returns to West Virginia Saturday

CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s Free Fishing Weekend returns Saturday and Sunday, the governor has announced. Residents and nonresidents, novice and returning anglers can fish without a license and for free. “Free Fishing Weekend is always a great opportunity to remind people of the fun of fishing, especially with family and...
Politicsweelunk.com

Wheeling, Westsylvania?: The Forgotten History of the “Almost” West Virginias

West Virginia Day is almost upon us and it is the 158th anniversary of West Virginia officially becoming a state. Approximately two years after deciding not to secede during the Civil War, West Virginia became the 35th state on June 20, 1863.1 However, do you know about the previous times that the area of West Virginia almost became a different state?
Educationwvpublic.org

Education And Poetry On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we launch a new summer-long series focused on education. “Closing the COVID Gap” will explore the challenging road ahead for educators, students, and families as they work together to close the learning gap created by the pandemic. Also, in this show, we have a conversation with West Virginia poet laureate Marc Harshman.
Virginia Statetrip101.com

10 Best 2-Bedroom Hotels In Virginia, USA

The scenic U.S. state of Virginia is steeped in history and was the first English settlement. Virginia has plenty of historical landmarks that travelers will enjoy visiting, but the state is also known for wonders such as Natural Bridge and the incredible stalactite formations at Luray Caverns. Travelers will also enjoy visiting the resort town of Virginia Beach, which is teeming with tourists, thanks to its golden sand beaches and lovely climate. Visit the Shenandoah National Park as you soak up the beauty of Blue Ridge Mountains. You can go hiking as you immerse yourself in nature’s bounty. The towns of Chincoteague and Assateague are also popular destinations because of the barrier islands. Make sure you visit the capital Richmond too! Read on to find out the best 2-bedroom hotels in Virginia, USA.