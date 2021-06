Every Thursday until the season begins, I’ll be going through each position group in the NFC South, ranking them by team from fourth to first. Now that Julio Jones has moved on to Tennessee, it’s time to rank the most controversial position group in the NFC South: Wide Receivers. The loss of Jones, Emmanuel Sanders and Curtis Samuel have impacted the overall strength of the division slightly, eliminating three of the Top 10 target-getters in the division from a year ago.