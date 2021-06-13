Dan’s Daily: Did Tampa Bay Cheat the Cap? Brind’Amour to Seattle?
While Pittsburgh Hockey Now has recently praised Pittsburgh Penguins GM Ron Hextall for his measured approach, we must confess it does make for a much less exciting offseason. The Penguins trade for Kasperi Kapanen had already happened by this point last offseason, and there were rumblings and tumblings of more. I suppose we’ll have to make do with extrapolating what’s to come, the NHL playoffs, Seattle rumors, and our Round Three betting guide.pittsburghhockeynow.com