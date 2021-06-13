Dan’s Daily: Did Tampa Bay Cheat the Cap? Brind’Amour to Seattle?

You can admit it because I thought it, too. The Pittsburgh Penguins seemed to solve the New York Islanders in Games 2 and 3, and despite the over-the-top physicality and adversity, the Penguins still managed to win Game 3 for a series lead. It would be just a matter of time before breaking the New York Islanders, right? Oops. Also, in the Daily, Marc-Andre Fleury was again brilliant in his 16th career playoff shutout. Patric Hornqvist and the Florida Panthers lost but got rough with Tampa Bay, and the Boston Bruins could put the Washington Capitals season to bed.