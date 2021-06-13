Ravens: M&T Bank Stadium is a tough venue for opposing teams

Opening statement: "[It's] great to see everybody. I appreciate you being here. I saw you out at practice. I assume that you guys appreciated the fact that you were on the close field, and you were in the shade, right? Can I get a thumbs up on that from some of you guys? OK, cool. That was [senior vice president of communications] Chad's [Steele] call. So, very cool. To start off, I want to wish Pernell [McPhee] and his family our deepest condolences for the passing of his grandmother, Layla. Pernell and Grandma Layla were really close all throughout Pernell's life, and they're dealing with that right now. So, just condolences to them [and] best wishes. She will rest in God's good hands for eternity now, and I know that's where Pernell's and her faith is. So, what questions do you have?"