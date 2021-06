NORTH PRAIRIE, Wis. - Officials were called to a motorcycle crash in the 200 block of Prairie View Drive in the Village of North Prairie around 11 p.m. Saturday. From the initial investigation, it appears a motorcycle operated by a 46-year-old male, with a 57-year-old-female passenger, left the roadway, went into the culvert and then collided with a fence and a driveway. Both individuals were pronounced deceased at the scene.