“Mingus at Carnegie Hall” Gets Deluxe Reissue

By Kevin Johnson
No Treble
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow the full concert has been released as a deluxe edition of Mingus At Carnegie Hall. Available in a 2-CD or 3-LP set, the music includes 72 minutes of unreleased material with the original running order of the concert in the correct sequence. “The deluxe 3LP set features never-before-seen photos...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mingus At Carnegie Hall#Reissue
