“Mingus at Carnegie Hall” Gets Deluxe Reissue

Atlantic Records’ release last Friday of the two-CD set “Mingus at Carnegie Hall” makes available, for the first time, the complete concert that the bassist and bandleader Charles Mingus gave with two different groups on January 19, 1974. For me, it also solves a mystery and hits a personal sweet spot of fond reminiscence. The original album of that 1974 concert—a single LP featuring a jam session by a nonet on two classic themes associated with Duke Ellington—came out in January, 1975, and was the first review copy that I ever received. I was in high school at the time, and was part of a crew of announcers on the school’s intercom-based closed-circuit pseudo-radio-station (which “broadcast” during homeroom). During one of my sessions on the “air,” I played a brief sample of the Mingus LP and delivered a quick and enthusiastic review. But, when the album came out on CD in 1996, the liner notes, by Andrew Homzy, explained that the album was only the second part of the concert, and that the first half featured Mingus’s working band, a smaller group, playing a batch of his own compositions. I was instantly eager to hear those additional recordings—but, in those notes, Homzy also suggested that they hadn’t been released owing to a harshly negative review of those performances in the Times. Now, nearly half a century later, the whole concert is here, both to correct the record on those previously unreleased performances and to tell a powerful story about Mingus’s own artistry and its place in the music of the time.