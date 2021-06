It seems we haven’t simply been splashing the cash on home improvements in recent months – leading pet care retailers are reporting that recently, we’ve been spending more than ever on pet accessories, with dog beds selling especially well.Sadly, it’s not typically possible to take a “try-before-you-buy” approach when searching for the best dog beds. Instead, there are a few points to consider. If your dog is a burrowing dog or has short hair, it might well prefer a tunnel-style bed, which refers to a bed with a flap that they can crawl under. These are especially popular with terriers,...