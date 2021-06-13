Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

How to upgrade your patio space for summer

By Staff,
AccuWeather
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish or update. The official start of summer is just upon us, so if you're yet to kickstart planning your backyard patio for the summer ahead then you better get a move on!

www.accuweather.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patios#Outdoor Dining#Accuweather#Alpine Corporation#Robins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
ShoppingThrillist

Great Furniture for Small Outdoor Spaces You Can Snag on Amazon Right Now

These pieces will help you maximize your outdoor space, no matter how small it may be. We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
Home & GardenPopSugar

This DTC Furniture Brand Has Everything Your Outdoor Space Needs This Summer

More than ever, we are feeling excited about spending more time outdoors. If you're planning on doing that at your own home, then there's no doubt that it's time to shop for patio furniture. The perfect pieces can be hard to find, as you'll want something that's quality and will withstand being outside. Lately, we've been shopping mostly DTC furniture brands, and one of our new favorites for outdoor pieces is Outer.
Home & Gardendoityourself.com

DIY Pergola Swing for Your Patio

A patio swing adds immediate charm to any outdoor area. It looks whimsical and inviting. It adds a homey touch. And it's even fun to sit in. The problem? It's expensive to buy one of these ready-to-go from the store. With some power tools and DIY skills, you can create your own pergola swing for your patio and add this charming, practical sitting spot anywhere you want.
Home & Gardenstalberttoday.ca

5 Budget-Friendly Patio Upgrades

As the weather warms up and we all head outside, you may be envisioning an updated patio space to gather with your friends and family. While some outdoor items can be pricey, many simple updates are budget-friendly while making a big impact. If you’re ready to transform your outdoor space without spending a fortune, here are five of the best ways to get started.
Interior Designmarthastewart.com

How to Deep Clean Your Patio Furniture

Patios are a great place to entertain a small group of loved ones or to unwind solo after a long day. No matter the occasion, whether you're hosting guests or planning to enjoy a family meal, there's nothing worse than heading outside and being greeted by dirty, dingy patio furniture. But with outdoor sets made from everything from teak and resin to wicker and aluminum, it can be hard to know exactly how to clean and maintain your pieces. So, what is the best way to make sure all of these materials—whether in the form of a couch, table, chairs, or more—stay clean? Here, experts walk us through the process.
ShoppingPosted by
Wide Open Country

Perk Up Your Patio With These 5 Outdoor Rugs

Now is the time to start getting your outdoor patio summer entertaining. One of the easiest ways to do that? Make sure you cozy things up with an outdoor rug. Similar to your inside living space, nothing completes a lounge area more than a rug or accent rug. While jute...
Food & Drinksroseandwomble.com

Upgrade Your Backyard Grill Area

BBQ season has arrived! It is time to rethink your old grilling station? Consider some of these smoking ideas to pack more function and style into your backyard cooking zone this year. Pull up a stool – Watching the chef at the grill is half the fun! Encourage spectators by...
Home & Gardentheurbantwist.com

How to Get the Best Outdoor Patio Cushions

Looking for a guaranteed way to fill your outdoor space with vacation vibes all year long? From bright stripes to tropical florals, outdoor furniture cushions can add that little something extra to your porch or patio. If you’re considering leveling up your porch or patio cushions, you’ve come to the right place. Getting it right may take some planning and hunting for outdoor cushions near you, but once you’ve got the right ones, your porch or patio will benefit from the refresh.
Home & Gardentimkyleelectric.com

How to Select a Porch Ceiling Fan

Finding the right porch ceiling fan for your home is an important investment. You can always choose from a wide range of styles to best match the appearance of your home. However, not all ceiling fans are the same. For example, indoor fans can’t withstand the elements compared to an outdoor fan. So, be sure to research options in advance of making a decision.
Home & GardenPosted by
Robb Report

7 Outdoor Garden Chairs for Relaxing on Your Patio This Summer

Many of us have taken up a new hobby since last year. If yours is gardening, then your backyard is likely looking pretty good right about now. The only thing that could improve that formula is a bit of seating so that friends and family can take a moment and really appreciate the literal and figurative fruits of your labor: all the beautiful things blooming around them. A good garden chair can be used in many different settings, too—some can double as outdoor dining chairs, and others can be brought inside without looking too out of place when you need an extra chair for guests. Here, a few of our favorites to choose from.
Interior Designtheclevelandamerican.com

How to optimize your laundry space

Laundry facilities are often the most overlooked room in the house. In addition to fulfilling its main function, which is to have a space to wash clothes, the laundry ends up becoming a warehouse for materials and cleaning products, tools, among other elements. But none of this means that the space should be poorly organized. Rather, the laundry environment must be streamlined and functional.
Home & Gardensimplyfamilymagazine.com

Tips to Improve Your Backyard Space

Does going into your backyard make you cringe? Are all your plants dead? Does the space seem dull and dreary from the long, cold winter? If so, now is a great time to roll up your sleeves and make a few improvements. From installing new garden beds and building a...
Interior DesignPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Interior Designers On How to Transform Your Space Without a Renovation

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. From my home, an architectural time capsule from 1995 Chicago, I’m talking about why the tear-it-out-and-start-again attitude of American interior design feels wasteful. And I’ve found a friendly ear: “Live in the space a little bit before doing anything major, and that’ll allow you to think of other ways to do things,” says designer Brigette Romanek on a call she takes from her base in Los Angeles. “I think one of the most important things you can do to make a space your own is figure out what works for you and play off of that.” Just because something isn’t being built a certain way anymore doesn’t mean it should be destroyed, says someone who remembers the glamour of a shopping mall fountain. At home, on a smaller scale, no-demo renovation solutions—like stringing up a soft wall of curtains or maximizing that sliver of outdoor space—offer stylish, flexible innovation.
Lifestylehomedit.com

The Best Tree Swings That Will Keep Your Kids Outside All Summer

Encouraging your children to spend more time outdoors in the era of gaming and technology is becoming increasingly more difficult. However, if you remember the fun times you had as a child playing all sorts of outdoor games or fooling around in the tree swing, you can try to share some of that enthusiasm with your child and show them that the great outdoors can provide fun times as well.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

Before and After: This Living Room/Dining Space is Packed with Easy and Stylish DIYs

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you needed proof that the right color and paint job can transform a space, here it is. This living room-meets-dining space, part of Ane Irisarri’s (@lacasadelcaos) 1900s home. Ane’s house is a Fachwerkhaus (you know, those timber-framed German homes you see in the movies), and it came with some extra space next to the guest bedroom that Ane wanted to turn into a lounge space for her friends and family when they visit.
Interior DesignPosted by
Wide Open Country

Canopy Bed Curtains Make Bedrooms Extra Cozy

Our bedrooms are more than just a place where we go to sleep. They are our sanctuaries and a place we go to when we want to unplug from the world. It goes without saying that we put a lot of effort and thought into how we want our bedrooms to look and feel. Our beds are specially designed and personal, from the bed size to even the thread count of the sheets you put on them. Canopy bed frames are a stylish statement bed piece, but you can also achieve the same look with canopy curtains.