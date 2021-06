The beautiful Sunnah of Our Beloved Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) is Umrah. Are you aware that Umrah is referred to as a "Short Hajj"? Umrah, like Hajj, entails a number of physical challenges. Many Muslims suffer from physical and mental disabilities, but they still want to do Hajj and Umrah. Here is the information about the Saudi Government's Umrah Arrangements for Disabled People. Now, there are many travel companies that offer different Umrah Packages in the United Kingdom.