Penn State Daily Headlines: Sunday, June 13

By Scott Cole
Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the Lions247 With Fight On State Penn State Daily Headlines page. We are happy to provide this as a service to our community and to the rest of the Nittany Nation. News about Penn State football, recruiting and other sports is available all year long anymore. Rather than have you break your browser searching for it all, we're here to collect as much of it as possible in one place. Why? Because we know it helps Penn State fans AND because we know we have the best online community where people will discuss what they read — whatever the source.

AllPennState

Recapping Penn State's Return to In-Person Recruiting

Penn State's first in-person recruiting weekend in more than a year evidently went quite well. Players reported "great" visits and spent a good deal of time conducting photoshoots. But that's the foundation of a successful recruiting visit, and few coaches play the role of host better than James Franklin. While...
Recapping First Official Visit Weekend for Penn State

Penn State's recruiting success under James Franklin has been fueled by the atmosphere of State College, particularly on gameday. With the dead period coming to an end on June 1, the staff came out of the gates running with a slew of top recruits making the trip to Penn State.
Penn State DuBois Athletics receives national accolades

NORFOLK, Va. — The Penn State DuBois Athletic Department has been named winner of the United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA) 2021 National Directors Cup. DuBois also took the third spot in the USCAA 2021 National President's Cup. The Director's Cup is for team placement in national championship standings at...
Penn State Football Adds Late 2021 Commitment

Penn State football added a late 2021 commitment to its ongoing recruiting class – one that is soon to be fully enrolled at University Park – on Tuesday in defensive tackle prospect Jordan Van Den Berg. The Iowa Western Community College product who originally hails from South Africa announced his...
Another Lackawanna standout heading to Penn State

Penn State sure is leaning on Lackawanna College to fill in some gaps on the football field. Outside linebacker Zymir Cobbs, a former Imhotep Charter star who was a freshman on the Falcons team that played this spring, announced via his social media accounts that he committed to Penn State.
Penn National Results Wednesday June 9th, 2021

4th-$18,800, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, On the Turf, Clear. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Penn State All-Sports Museum set to reopen

One of Penn State's attractions will be opening back up after an extended 15-month closure. The Penn State All-Sports Museum will reopen on to the public on July 6, per a release from Penn State Athletics. The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday through...
Penn State Basketball Recruiting:

It’s not often Penn State basketball has such a marquee prospect from its own backyard. Bellefonte native Dereck Lively II is one of the Nittany Lions’ top targets for the 2022 recruiting class, and the No. 1-ranked player in Pennsylvania. The 7-foot-1 center is picking up more and more interest...
Penn State's NFL Value = $225 Million

Odafe Oweh signed his rookie contract with the Baltimore Ravens, a four-year, $11.3 million deal that completed Penn State's 2021 draft deals. All six Lions selected in the NFL Draft have signed a combined $45 million in contracts, according to Spotrac, bringing Penn State's total NFL value to more than $225 million.
Notebook: Penn State's OV weekend

To read this post and more, subscribe now - One Month for Only $1. Become an Annual VIP member today and get access to VIP content, ad-free forums & more. To read this post and more, subscribe now - One Month for Only $1. Become an Annual VIP member today...
Checking in on Penn State baseball alumni in the minor leagues

The Penn State baseball program has produced professional-level talent since 1875. Back then, the university was the Agricultural College of Pennsylvania, and baseball legend and hall of famer John Ward was still on the roster. Though much has changed, Penn State has continued to produce talent worthy of the MLB...
Four Top-50 Prospects in Recruiting Class of 2023 Headline Ohio State's Fifth Camp of June

There was no shortage of star power at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center during the afternoon session of Wednesday’s fifth Ohio State high school football camp of the month. Players on the field and working out with Ohio State’s coaching staff on Wednesday afternoon included four of the top 50 overall prospects in the recruiting class of 2023: Pickerington, Ohio safety/linebacker Sonny Styles, Alabama cornerback AJ Harris, New Jersey offensive tackle Chase Bisontis and California defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei.
Countdown to Kickoff: 77 days until Penn State football

Following a year that featured multiple stops and starts for college football, and incredible uncertainty regarding the 2020 season, Penn State is attempting to embark on a relatively "normal" 2021 campaign. The Nittany Lions rebounded from a disastrous 0-5 open last fall to finish on a four-game win streak, then used the Transfer Portal and another recruiting class to retool the roster.