Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Saudi shopping malls open only to vaccinated people from August -State TV

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48az65_0aSxbFGy00
Women wear face masks as they walk at the Hayat mall after restaurants and malls reopened as the government eases the coronavirus lockdown restrictions, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

Saudi Arabia will bar people from entering its shopping malls unless they have been vaccinated against COVID-19, state TV reported on Sunday, citing a decision by the trade ministry that will come into effect on Aug. 1

"Having received at least one vaccine shot will be a condition for entering commercial facilities," the ministry said.

Saudi Arabia has administered 15.7 million vaccine doses so far, enough to have inoculated 23% of the population, according to the Reuters COVID-19 tracker.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Reuters

Reuters

134K+
Followers
162K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shopping Malls#The Trade Ministry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Middle East
Country
Saudi Arabia
Related
Public Healthuaemoments.com

Saudi Arabia Bans Unvaccinated Residents From Mall Entry

“People who received at least the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed to enter malls, Abdul Rahman Al Hussein, the Ministry of Commerce spokesman, said. Only vaccinated people will be given access to economic, commercial, cultural, entertainment and sports activity. Visiting any government or private establishment, whether for business or following up will also will be limited to vaccinated people. Authorities also restricted access to government or private educational facilities as well as public transport.
IndustryAgriculture Online

Saudi Arabia bans some French poultry imports because of bird flu -State TV

DUBAI, June 8 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia on Tuesday banned imports of poultry, poultry meat and eggs from the Landes, Pyrenees-Atlantiques and Gers regions of France, because of the bird flu disease, Saudi state TV said. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Kirsten Donovan) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click...
Religionbolnews.com

Saudi Arabia to reopen Quba Mosque from June 20

In Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Invitation, and Guidance has issued a directive to open the Quba Mosque 24 hours a day from June 20. According to details, a statement issued by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance said that pilgrims and worshipers can now go to the mosque for worship and pilgrimage at any time, but precautions must be taken to prevent corona.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Abu Dhabi opens up free COVID-19 vaccines to tourists

DUBAI, June 22 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, is offering tourists free COVID-19 vaccinations that were previously restricted to UAE citizens and residency visa holders. There is no indication that the change applies to Dubai, the most populous emirate, or the other five emirates...
TravelNarcity

Manitoba Is Lifting Interprovincial Travel Restrictions For Fully Vaccinated People Only

Manitobans will now be able to travel across Canada without having to self-isolate upon their return home — providing they've been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In an announcement on June 8, Premier Brian Pallister announced details of Manitoba's new "immunization cards," which will give fully vaccinated locals the freedom to travel across Canada without facing any restrictions when they get back.
Public Healthasahi.com

Mass vaccination sites in Tokyo, Osaka open for people 18 to 64

The eligibility criteria for getting a coronavirus vaccine at mass vaccination centers operated by the Self-Defense Forces in Tokyo and Osaka will be expanded to include people between the ages of 18 and 64, officials said. The Defense Ministry announced the policy change on June 15, after it became evident...
FIFAqatar-tribune.com

Kuwait to allow entry of fully vaccinated non-citizens from August 1

Kuwait will allow non-citizens to enter the country from Aug. 1 if they have been fully vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccines that have been approved by the Gulf state, the government said on Thursday. A PCR test must be taken before flying and another during seven days of home quarantine on...
Religionrepublicofbuzz.com

Saudi ministry eases Covid restrictions on mosques

The religious affairs ministry of Saudi Arabia has announced on Sunday the partial lifting of Covid-19 precautionary measures from mosques across the Kingdom. The Dawah and Guidance department of their ministry of Islamic Affairs has recently reopened a number of mosques after temporarily shutting them down for sanitization purposes. A...
Public Health247wallst.com

States Where the Most People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine

Adults who will likely or definitely refuse vaccination: 117,418 (7.4% of total) > Residents who are fully vaccinated: 1,076,745 (51.4% of population) > Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 9,754 per 100,000 people (total: 204,392) > COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 205 per 100,000 people (total: 4,302) These are all...
World24newshd.tv

Saudi Arabia approves AstraZeneca vaccine for Pakistanis

PM Adviser on Health Dr Faisal Sultan has said that Saudi Arabia has approved Covid-19 vaccine Oxford-AstraZeneca and now people aged over 18 who intend to go to KSA could get the British vaccine jab from any vaccination centre in the country, reported 24NewsHD TV channel. Dr Sultan said on...
Public Healthgript.ie

Why are vaccinated people so cautious about re-opening?

The findings of the latest Irish Times/MRBI poll on Covid attitudes – covered by Ben on Friday here – are genuinely extraordinary. Overall, a slight majority – 51% – want to open the country up more quickly than the Government is presently doing. But it is very close – 46% actually think the country is opening up too quickly. The truly extraordinary thing, though, is that the result is close because those who have already been vaccinated are the very people who want the country to proceed at a much slower pace.