Saudi shopping malls open only to vaccinated people from August -State TV
Saudi Arabia will bar people from entering its shopping malls unless they have been vaccinated against COVID-19, state TV reported on Sunday, citing a decision by the trade ministry that will come into effect on Aug. 1
"Having received at least one vaccine shot will be a condition for entering commercial facilities," the ministry said.
Saudi Arabia has administered 15.7 million vaccine doses so far, enough to have inoculated 23% of the population, according to the Reuters COVID-19 tracker.
