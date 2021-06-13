Cancel
Soccer

I think it was BBC/ITN - they're taking lots of heat now

By TY-HOO
sportswar.com
 11 days ago

I'm not saying ESPN doesn't screw up, but I don't think they were controlling the video. I'm not sure they should have expected to get those shots in the feed, but arguably they should have gone back to studio earlier.

virginia.sportswar.com
Soccer

I think Yedlin looked good

I’m fine with Brooks, Dest and Yedlin. We just haven’t figured out who plays with Brooks in the middle. It’s not Ream and McKenzie was terrible. Hopefully someone comes on strong in the next year to take that spot.
NFL

You're correct, but I think a lot of those teams ranked...

Lose Conf Champ game - 13th (a lot of lower ranked teams would come from here) Am I looking at this right? If so, makes me wonder if they're also talking about reducing regular season to 11 games. Some commenters use italics to indicate sarcasm, while others prefer the traditional...
Clemson, SC

Re: David Pollack interview…… Lots of Clemson

I like that Georgia people are underestimating DJ and our offense. They think DJ is not very athletic. They don’t realize that he was playing injured, which is why the coaches didn’t run him very much and why he was tentative as a runner. HumbleServant®. Hall of Famer [20946]. TigerPulse:...
NFL

But they’re taking NFL jobs

C.Fuller to NFL's Carolina Panthers, KJ seems to be stepping into that role -- VTraised 06/09/2021 3:03PM. Yeah... I thought that was the whole point of hiring Hokies! :)** -- NokieHokie 06/12/2021 09:28AM. Nobody sticks around when they are under paid & every opportunity pays more ** -- ChrisLords 06/10/2021...
NFL

Von Miller: I’ve got a lot more to do before thinking about legacy

The Broncos announced Peyton Manning’s election to their Ring of Fame on Wednesday and he’s set to be inducted during their October 31 game. Manning will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame before that happens and Manning’s accolades came up during linebacker Von Miller‘s press conference on Wednesday. Miller looks like a good bet to join Manning in each of those bodies, but said that he’s looking to do more on the field before turning the discussion to his football legacy.
Clemson, SC

think the transfer portal is bad now

Just wait till the pay starts going out..folks leaving a school like clemson to go to a place like southern cal where more cash is to be made via opportunities in that market. just wait till the pay starts going out..folks leaving a school like clemson to go to a place like southern cal where more cash is to be made via opportunities in that market.
Theater & Dance

I think Franklin is an obvious choice

But I have a feeling we are looking at Beekman/Clark leading us to lots of wins then when it gets harder in the Big Dance we have less margin for error because offensively we will struggle. Drew.
NBA

Trey Murphy III staying in the NBA Draft and forgoing his remaining eligibility

Well, it’s official. Trey Murphy III confirmed on Twitter that he would remain in the NBA Draft and forgo the remainder of his eligibility at Virginia. This news was to be expected based on his improved draft stock over the past few months, but it will be sad not to see him in a Virginia jersey next year.
NBA

How It Feels to Watch the Team You Built Thrive Without You

Welcome to the Morning Shootaround, where every weekday you’ll get a fresh, topical column from one of SI.com’s NBA writers: Howard Beck on Mondays, Chris Mannix on Tuesdays, Michael Pina on Wednesdays, Chris Herring on Thursdays and Rohan Nadkarni on Fridays. The man who put Devin Booker in a Suns...
NBA

Sixers: Pros and cons of trading for Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard, Sixers Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports. For the past eight years, Damian Lillard has been playing at an All-Star level, having made 6 All-Star games and arguably being snubbed in two years. Over the past two years, Lillard has been in MVP conversation due to his ability to carry his team and his trademark “Dame Time,” when he takes over in the fourth quarter. However, Lillard’s Blazers have never been able to get over the hump and into the true contenders’ category with the team’s highest regular-season finish being the third seed and his best playoff run ending in the western conference finals.