I think it was BBC/ITN - they're taking lots of heat now

The Broncos announced Peyton Manning’s election to their Ring of Fame on Wednesday and he’s set to be inducted during their October 31 game. Manning will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame before that happens and Manning’s accolades came up during linebacker Von Miller‘s press conference on Wednesday. Miller looks like a good bet to join Manning in each of those bodies, but said that he’s looking to do more on the field before turning the discussion to his football legacy.