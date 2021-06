The Detroit Tigers are set to use a bullpen game against the Seattle Mariners in the rubber match of their three-game series. This game is a virtual pick’em, as each team has -105 moneyline odds, per BettingPros consensus odds. Detroit will use Tyler Alexander (0-0, 4.56 ERA) as an opener for the second time in two weeks. The lefty has 24 strikeouts in 23.2 innings this year. While the Tigers will need several outs from their bullpen, the Mariners turn to a starting pitcher who has been an innings eater this year. Justus Sheffield (5-4, 4.77 ERA) has gone at least five innings in all ten starts. Today marks his first career appearance against Detroit. Seattle would even their record at .500 with a win today.