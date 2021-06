It’s soon to be the birthday of one of your closest friends. You want to get them something special, yet don’t know what. You know they love music and that’s your starting point. But there’s no point buying an album as they stream or download music. You want to get them something meaningful, so vouchers to buy music are also out of the question. You don’t need to look any further, as we’ve got some ideas for gifts for your music-loving friend right here.