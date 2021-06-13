Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Steve Mariucci Aids Families Addressing Medical Crisis in Michigan

By John Maakaron
Posted by 
AllLions
AllLions
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AIOOJ_0aSxaV2j00

For over 18 years, Beacon House has provided relief and a home away from home for patients -- and their families -- receiving critical medical care in Marquette, Mich.

On a cold winter day back in 1989, a prominent Marquette cardiologist discovered that one of the patients he was treating was sleeping in a pickup truck in the hospital parking lot.

Upon learning that many patients seeking specialty care who lived hundreds of miles away could not afford hotel rooms, the first "Beacon House" in Marquette, Mich., was launched.

According to the U.P. Beacon House Website, "Physicians and volunteers would come together to create a plan to convert a small house next to the hospital for these types of patients, and offer the overnight accommodations at whatever donation level the patient could best afford."

On Sunday morning, former Detroit Lions head coach Steve Mariucci, who has provided massive support through the Mariucci Family Foundation, posted a photo online of the new hospitality house located in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

In August 2020, Steve and Gayle Mariucci provided the first shovel of dirt in the groundbreaking ceremony on a property next to a new hospital. The construction work began in the summer of 2020 to prepare the site for development.

A grand opening is expected to take place by the end of 2021.

"Very proud of our new Hospitality house in Marquette, MI. We’ll house families who are dealing with a medical crisis and provide a “Home away from Home," Mariucci tweeted.

The Beacon House has posted that the average stay is 3.5 nights for patients, and there have been over 300,000 overnight stays.

It is estimated that the services have saved patients over $64 million in lodging and meal costs.

To make a donation to Beacon House, visit www.upbeaconhouse.org.

AllLions

AllLions

Detroit, MI
190
Followers
434
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

AllLions is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Detroit Lions

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Health
City
Marquette, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Society
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aids#Medical Care#Volunteers#American Football#Hospitality#Home#The Beacon House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Politics
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
Sports
Marquette University
Related
NFLABC News

Carl Nassib comes out as 1st openly gay active NFL player

NFL player Carl Nassib made history Monday by announcing that he's gay. He's the first active player to come out publicly in league history. The Las Vegas Raiders defensive end posted a video from his home in Pennsylvania revealing his sexual orientation and said he's been meaning to announce for a long time.
SportsPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand PM Ardern backs weightlifter’s selection for Olympics

WELLINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday defended the country’s selection of weightlifter Laurel Hubbard for the Tokyo Olympics, a decision that has fuelled a debate over inclusion and fairness in sport. Hubbard will become the first transgender athlete to compete at the Games...
Washington, DCPosted by
CBS News

Federal judge rejects most claims against Trump, Barr and other federal officials in forceful clearing of protesters from Lafayette Square

Washington — A federal judge has dismissed a majority of the claims filed by activists and civil liberties groups who accused the Trump administration of violating the civil rights of protesters who were forcefully removed by law enforcement from a park near the White House before then-President Trump walked to a nearby church to take a photo.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. directs millions of COVID-19 shots to Latin America, Africa, Asia

June 21 (Reuters) - The White House laid out a plan on Monday to share 55 million U.S. COVID-19 vaccine doses globally, with roughly 75% of the doses allocated to Latin America and the Caribbean, Asia and Africa through the COVAX international vaccine-sharing program. The plan fulfills President Joe Biden's...
Alabama StateNBC News

Small Alabama community mourns loss of 9 children in car crash

An Alabama community was plunged into deep grief after a car accident Saturday killed 10 people — nine of them children, including a 9-month-old. Eight of the children, ages 3 to 17, were traveling in a vehicle owned by a residential home for youths when they were killed in Butler County, Alabama, about an hour southwest of Montgomery.