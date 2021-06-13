Steve Mariucci Aids Families Addressing Medical Crisis in Michigan

For over 18 years, Beacon House has provided relief and a home away from home for patients -- and their families -- receiving critical medical care in Marquette, Mich.

On a cold winter day back in 1989, a prominent Marquette cardiologist discovered that one of the patients he was treating was sleeping in a pickup truck in the hospital parking lot.

Upon learning that many patients seeking specialty care who lived hundreds of miles away could not afford hotel rooms, the first "Beacon House" in Marquette, Mich., was launched.

According to the U.P. Beacon House Website, "Physicians and volunteers would come together to create a plan to convert a small house next to the hospital for these types of patients, and offer the overnight accommodations at whatever donation level the patient could best afford."

On Sunday morning, former Detroit Lions head coach Steve Mariucci, who has provided massive support through the Mariucci Family Foundation, posted a photo online of the new hospitality house located in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

In August 2020, Steve and Gayle Mariucci provided the first shovel of dirt in the groundbreaking ceremony on a property next to a new hospital. The construction work began in the summer of 2020 to prepare the site for development.

A grand opening is expected to take place by the end of 2021.

"Very proud of our new Hospitality house in Marquette, MI. We’ll house families who are dealing with a medical crisis and provide a “Home away from Home," Mariucci tweeted.

The Beacon House has posted that the average stay is 3.5 nights for patients, and there have been over 300,000 overnight stays.

It is estimated that the services have saved patients over $64 million in lodging and meal costs.

To make a donation to Beacon House, visit www.upbeaconhouse.org.