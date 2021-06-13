CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Bird Hilariously Blasted Charles Barkley: "You Guys Are Putting A White Guy On Me. That's Disrespectful."

By Orlando Silva
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleLarry Bird was one of the fiercest competitors in the NBA. The Boston Celtics legend wasn't afraid of anybody, showing that night in and night out. Larry knew he was a threat to the rest of the teams in the league, which explains why he was mad...

Comments / 73

James Robertson
06-13

black man here, Larry bird is a way better player than LeBron James, better shooter than steph curry! he is 1 of the greatest small forwards ever! the only small forwards that can play next to bird is dr.j, Elgin Baylor and scottie pippen!

Reply(20)
50
William Hill
06-13

I hate everything Boston...... BUT LARRY BIRD WAS ONE OF THE GREATEST OF ALL TIMES...... but their Frontline of Kevin McHale the chief and bird may have been the best Frontline ever

Reply(3)
43
M. Jones
06-13

Bird 🐦 against Tree 🌳 Rollings and Dominique Wilkins in the playoffs with seconds left. Bird 🐦 told them that he was getting the ball and was going to hit the winning shot. With the key Hawks players on Bird 🐦 like he called it. He hit a game winning 3 with players in his face time ran out.

Reply
12
