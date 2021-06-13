CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torren IV - Mend the Broken Phase Quartz

Cover picture for the articleTorren IV - Mend the Broken Phase Quartz Walkthrough. Looking for a particular mission objective? Click the links below to jump to…. After landing on Torren IV, follow the waypoint marker as you make your way to the city below, however, along the way, you'll need to defeat several Horned Toads...

IGN

Happy's Humble Burger Farm - Gameplay Trailer

Get another look at the horror adventure cooking sim game, Happy's Humble Burger Farm, in this latest creepy trailer. The alarm goes off. It's a brand new day but... You have no memories, just an incessant thought reminding you to report to Happy's Humble Burger Farm night shift. Grilling burgers, frying nuggies, and baking cookies sound like an easy enough task until creepy things start happening all around. The mascot Barnyard Buds statues moving by themselves, lights turning off out of the blue, and doors that can't seem to keep shut are just the beginning. Block unsettling occurrences out of mind by fulfilling orders and managing the entire restaurant. Complete the daily duties from the board, get rid of live rats, unclog toilets, put out literal fires, and beware of the demon-like figures trying to mess with your shift. Above all else, stay away from Happy the Humble Heifer-commit enough infractions and the merry cow becomes an evil beast ready to tear you apart. Happy's Humble Burger Farm is heading to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S via backwards compatibility, and Steam for Windows PC on December 3, 2021. The game is also coming to Nintendo Switch in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes - Launch Trailer

The latest game in The Dark Pictures Anthology series, Houses of Ashes, is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Check out the unsettling launch trailer for the horror game. The story of The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes takes place in Iraq, circa 2003. In the shadows of the Zagros mountains, Special Forces are hunting for weapons of mass destruction when they are attacked. The resulting firefight causes an earth tremor where both sides fall into the ruins of a buried Sumerian temple. With all communication severed, the game's protagonists are trapped in a terrifying underworld they must navigate to escape, unaware that something ancient and evil has awakened in the shadows and has found a new prey to hunt. The story follows the five members of the cast as they are compelled to team up with their enemies from the world above to survive the monsters from the world below.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Back 4 Blood: The Ultimate Overpowered Melee Build

Back 4 Blood implements a card deck system where you can build your own set of cards that give your characters boosts and buffs to combat hordes of zombies. Here's the ultimate melee build for Holly that feels overpowered since it keeps you from running out of stamina, over heals you and your team, and keeps you from ever losing speed.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Breakwaters - A Look At Boats Trailer

Breakwaters, the adventure survival game, is heading to Steam Early Access on November 11, 2021. Get a look at some of the boats and boat features in this latest trailer. Surrounded by a sea of mysteries and possibilities, one of the first things players will notice in Breakwaters is that water behaves differently here. Powerful crystals are used to displace water and reveal resources to harvest and quests to complete. Different strategies, such as building walls to contain the ocean or block waves, are key to rebuilding and helping the world recover from the constant chaos inflicted by Titans. Solo or with friends, players explore a procedural world with dangerous ocean depths and nearby islands while battling or avoiding terrifying Titans. Artifacts from a dead civilization beneath the waves, these massive monsters constantly roam the world, causing destruction.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fixer#Fendersax Wasps#Swingshot#L1#Shatterbomb#Rivet
IGN

Hearts of Iron IV: No Step Back - Pre-Order Trailer

Check out the trailer for No Step Back, the new expansion coming to Hearts of Iron IV, the grand strategy wargame about the world crisis of the 1930s and World War II. This upcoming expansion adds greater detail for many nations in Eastern Europe, unique game systems to reflect Soviet politics and many improvements to the military aspect of the game. Hearts of Iron IV: No Step Back arrives on November 23, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Walkthrough Part 34 - Rena Part 1 - Tales of Arise Gameplay Walkthrough

This is part 34 of IGN's Tales of Arise gameplay walkthrough. Alphen, Shionne, and the others arrive on Rena to fight their final battle. This video will cover halfway through the dungeon. 00:00 - Gameplay Location: Gegham Helgarahi - Surface 00:49 - Cutscene: The Helganquil, Controlled 03:23 - Cutscene: I Can't Forgive Them 04:10 - Skit: The Helganquil's Legacy 04:51 - Skit: Helgan 05:58 - Skit: Onward to the Center 07:23 - Gameplay Location: Gegham Helgarahi - Upper Level 3F 09:28 - Skit: Free Will 10:41 - Gameplay Location: Gegham Helgarahi - Elevator Gauntlet 1 14:58 - Gameplay Location: Gegham Helgarahi - Upper Level 2F 37:59 - Gameplay Location: Gegham Helgarahi - Upper Level 1F 1:06:10 - Cutscene: Are They Asleep? 1:08:24 - Boss: Valclynimus 1:13:44 - Cutscene: The Previous Winners of the Crown Contest 1:15:01 - Skit: Rena's Biology 1:15:41 - Gegham Helgarahi Gameplay Continued 1:16:44 - Gameplay Location: Tarfhal Helgarahi 1:18:00 - Gameplay Location: Tarfhal Helgarahi - Lower Level 1F 1:20:50 - Cutscene: Flowers and Thorns 1:22:30 - Skit: Finding the Renas Alma 1:23:54 - Skit: With Age Comes Wisdom 1:24:52 - Tarfhal Helgarahi Gameplay Continued 1:45:25 - Gameplay Location: Tarfhal Helgarahi - Elevator Gauntlet 2 1:49:18 - Gameplay Location: Tarfhal Helgarahi - Lower Level 2F 2:00:06 - Cutscene: The Astral Energy Is Dense 2:01:27 - Cutscene: Rinwell Speaks To the Great Spirit 2:06:36 - Skit: Ceaseless Hunger For more, check out IGN's full Tales of Arise guide: https://www.ign.com/wikis/tales-of-arise.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Far Cry 6 Wiki Guide

This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about the La Clavadora Resolver weapon, including how to unlock it, what it does and how best to use it. For a list of every Resolver in the game, check out our Resolver Weapons page....
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Secret World

The Outer Wilds' DLC, Echoes of the Eye contains a near pitch-black Secret World that can be accessed by holding an artifact and interacting with one of four different braziers that house a green flame. This can make for rather frightening gameplay moments so, if desired, feel free to navigate...
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
IGN

La Clavadora

To unlock the La Clavadora, you must do the following:. Completed the "Libertad Rises" Operation. Here's everything you need to know about how best to use the La Clavadora in combat:. The La Clavadora is a long-range stealth weapon: it fires metal harpoons that stick into the target. Since its...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Emerald Skull

This section of IGN's Far Cry 6 Wiki Guide details how to complete The Emerald Skull Treasure Hunt and what reward you'll get from it. Reward: 150 XP, Ída's War Dance Charm, 1,200 Yaran Pesos. Location: Concepción, Conuco, El Este. This Treasure Hunt can be found in the town of...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Lone Echo 2 Review

I’m a service robot drifting through an abandoned space station. My superior is chattering in my ear trying to set up the stakes of the story, but I’m too busy to listen because I’m playing with a toothbrush. After batting it around in zero-gravity like an impatient cat, I use my finger to prod the button in the centre and – to my delight – my palm starts buzzing like a fridge. Moments like this speak to the strengths and weaknesses of Lone Echo 2: Ready at Dawn’s latest is a stunning virtual reality game with an incredible level of detail, but there’s very little substance to either the gameplay or the story.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Endzone: A World Apart: Prosperity - Release Trailer

Endzone: A World Apart's Prosperity expansion is available now on PC. Check out the launch trailer. In 2021, a group of terrorists blew up nuclear power plants around the world and plunged the world into chaos. Only few were able to escape into underground facilities called "Endzones". 150 years later, mankind returns to the surface - under your command! In an extremely hostile environment full of radioactivity, contaminated rain and extreme climate change, you'll have to prove your worth as a leader.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Darkest Dungeon 2 Visual Style Updated With 3D Graphics

Darkest Dungeon 2 is getting a bit of a visual update over its predecessor. While it keeps the gothic aesthetics of the first Darkest Dungeon, there’s a new “dimensionality” to the art style. In the first real look at Darkest Dungeon 2, Red Hook Studios showed off a slick new...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Vampyr - Enhanced Graphics Update Trailer

Vampyr, the narrative-driven action RPG, receives a free upgrade to its graphics on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 PRO, and Xbox Series X/S. Watch the trailer for a look at what to expect with the free upgrade, available now. With the free upgrade, players will be able to enjoy the game in 60FPS and 1440p on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. 1440p will also be available on PlayStation 4 Pro, and Xbox Series S.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp Delayed to 2022

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp has been delayed, because the game "needs a little more time for fine tuning." Originally scheduled for December 3 on Nintendo Switch, the delay pushes the game to an unspecified date in spring 2022. Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp is a re-release of the original...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Discos Locos

To unlock the Discos Locos, you must do the following:. Here's everything you need to know about how best to use the Discos Locos in combat:. The Discos Locos is a rather unique weapon because it has two distinct firing modes. When firing from the hip, the Discos Locos revs...
VIDEO GAMES

