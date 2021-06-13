Torren IV - Mend the Broken Phase Quartz

Get another look at the horror adventure cooking sim game, Happy's Humble Burger Farm, in this latest creepy trailer. The alarm goes off. It's a brand new day but... You have no memories, just an incessant thought reminding you to report to Happy's Humble Burger Farm night shift. Grilling burgers, frying nuggies, and baking cookies sound like an easy enough task until creepy things start happening all around. The mascot Barnyard Buds statues moving by themselves, lights turning off out of the blue, and doors that can't seem to keep shut are just the beginning. Block unsettling occurrences out of mind by fulfilling orders and managing the entire restaurant. Complete the daily duties from the board, get rid of live rats, unclog toilets, put out literal fires, and beware of the demon-like figures trying to mess with your shift. Above all else, stay away from Happy the Humble Heifer-commit enough infractions and the merry cow becomes an evil beast ready to tear you apart. Happy's Humble Burger Farm is heading to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S via backwards compatibility, and Steam for Windows PC on December 3, 2021. The game is also coming to Nintendo Switch in 2022.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO