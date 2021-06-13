2021 NBA Playoffs: Nets vs. Bucks odds, line, picks, Game 4 predictions from model on 100-66 roll

This series went back and forth. Each team winning on their home court throughout the first 6 games of the series. The Bucks knew what they had to do in game 7 since the Nets had home-court advantage. To the surprise of many, the Bucks delivered. The Bucks defeated the Nets 115-111 in Overtime. They were blessed by the Basketball Gods in regulation. Kevin Durant of the Nets hit a turnaround jumper with his toes on the three-point line. If he gets his toes on the line we are talking about a different outcome here. Even Khris Middleton stated this from the Bucks.