Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

2021 NBA Playoffs: Nets vs. Bucks odds, line, picks, Game 4 predictions from model on 100-66 roll

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brooklyn Nets visit the Milwaukee Bucks for a pivotal Eastern Conference battle on Sunday. The two teams continue a best-of-seven series with Game 4, and the Nets lead the Bucks by a 2-1 margin. Milwaukee won Game 3, outlasting Brooklyn in a low-scoring matchup on Thursday evening. James Harden (hamstring) is out for the Nets, with Jeff Green (foot) listed as questionable. Donte DiVincenzo (ankle) is out for the Bucks.

www.cbssports.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Donte Divincenzo
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Khris Middleton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#The Milwaukee Bucks#Eastern Conference#Nba Playoffs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAfortyeightminutes.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks to a huge series win over the Brooklyn Nets

This series went back and forth. Each team winning on their home court throughout the first 6 games of the series. The Bucks knew what they had to do in game 7 since the Nets had home-court advantage. To the surprise of many, the Bucks delivered. The Bucks defeated the Nets 115-111 in Overtime. They were blessed by the Basketball Gods in regulation. Kevin Durant of the Nets hit a turnaround jumper with his toes on the three-point line. If he gets his toes on the line we are talking about a different outcome here. Even Khris Middleton stated this from the Bucks.
NBAdailymagazine.news

Game Recap: Bucks 115, Nets 111

Led by Giannis Antetokounmpos 40 points, 13 rebounds and five assists, the No. 3 seed Bucks defeated the No. 2 seed Nets in overtime, 115-111, in Game 7. Khris Middleton added 23 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and five steals for the Bucks in the victory, while Kevin Durant tallied 48 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Nets. The Bucks have now closed out this best-of-seven series, 4-3, and will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals to face the winner of the Philadelphia 76ersAtlanta Hawks series (series is currently tied, 3-3).
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Charles Barkley Makes His NBA Championship Pick Clear

The Milwaukee Bucks lead by double digits heading into the second half of their Game-5 matchup tonight — poised to take a 3-2 lead in the series. Many people have their opponent, the Brooklyn Nets, as favorites to take home the championship. But, Charles Barkley believes the Bucks have what it takes to go all the way.
NBABrew Hoop

Milwaukee vs. Brooklyn Game 7 Recap: Bucks Rise to Occasion, Advance to ECF

The Milwaukee Bucks advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals after downing the Brooklyn Nets, 115-111 in a historic Game 7. This is what Game 7’s should be like...back and forth with both teams throwing haymakers and answering each other’s runs. Albeit stressful, this is a game that will go down in the history books for most stressful elimination games in recent memory.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson’s Reaction To Bucks Win Over Nets Is Going Viral

NBA legend Magic Johnson gave the basketball world another one of his famous “obvious” tweets on Friday afternoon. Almost a full day after the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Brooklyn Nets 86-83 in Game 3, the former Lakers superstar/president revealed his not-so-scathing take on the matchup. “The Milwaukee Bucks were led...
NBASporting News

NBA Playoffs 2021: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks series preview

The Eastern Conference Finals are set with the Atlanta Hawks taking down the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 to book a matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, who emerged in a Game 7 thriller against the Brooklyn Nets. The No. 5 seed Hawks are into their first Conference Finals since 2015,...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

2021 NBA championship odds after Bucks beat Nets in Game 7

The Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers are now both out of the 2021 NBA Playoffs after the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Nets in Game 7 on Saturday night. The Nets and Lakers were the two favorites to win it all coming into the playoffs, but injuries ruined their chances. So, who now has the best odds to win the 2021 NBA championship?