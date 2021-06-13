Outfield Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 12
We have completed another week of MLB action, and we have once again been littered with injuries. Both good and bad things arise from injuries. Let's start with the bad, which means losing a player, sometimes a key player, from your roster. The good is a chance to add a new player, and certain players suddenly finding new playing time. The outfield position has been getting more and more depleted as the season goes on, at least from a fantasy perspective. Many other recent options in this article are still available in leagues and are still worth the pick-ups. Lastly, keep an eye on a couple of players in the column in the coming weeks, but playing time is still a question. Those players are Daz Cameron and Brian Goodwin.www.rotoballer.com