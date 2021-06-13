Outfield Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 12

In 12 starts, Martin Perez now owns a 3.88 ERA with 54 strikeouts and 21 walks in 60.1 innings. While his 3.83 FIP and 3.88 Expected ERA are encouraging, there are some causes for concern. For starters, he’s giving up an Average Exit Velocity harder than his career average, and doing so more often than his career average as well. This is leading to a 30.6 line-drive percentage and 41.1 ground ball percentage, both of which are worse than his career average. Why add him then? Well, he’s pitching well enough and his next handful of matchups look great. While he does have a start against Toronto coming up, he’s likely to face the Yankees and then the Royals twice over the next handful of starts. With plenty of run support, and decent matchups, Perez looks to be a quality streaming option over the next month or so.