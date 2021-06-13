Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

MLB Betting Picks for Sunday 6/13 - Moneylines, Totals, and Runlines

By Dan Palyo
rotoballer.com
 8 days ago

What's up, RotoBallers! Thunder Dan here with your MLB betting picks this Sunday, June 13th. If you follow me for DFS coverage, don't worry - I bet on baseball just about every day, too! I will be doing these picks for you every Sunday going forward this Summer. Just to let you know, I mainly bet on FanDuel and DraftKings sportsbooks. I know not everyone is able to bet on those sites, so if you are betting elsewhere just make sure to shop around and find the best odds.

www.rotoballer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Gilbert
Person
Trevor Bauer
Person
Emmanuel Clase
Person
Shane Bieber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#Mlb Betting Picks#Dfs#Rotoballer#Bellroto#Prizepicks#Reds#Rotoballermlb#Indians#Fantasy Baseball Analysis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Depth-first search
News Break
DraftKings
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gambling
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Reds Notebook: Jesse Winker, Joey Votto, and the bullpen

On Friday night we saw what had to be the best defensive play that Jesse Winker has ever made. The left fielder ranged back to the warning track before leaping at the wall and taking a home run away from Eric Hosmer. This man deserves to be an All-Star!. ??...
MLBnumberfire.com

MLB Betting Guide: Wednesday 6/9/21

Which MLB games offer betting value on FanDuel Sportsbook? Let's see where we can zero in. Please note that lines are subject to change after this article is published, which impacts betting advice. All betting lines were taken from FanDuel Sportsbook, and you can check here to see their most updated numbers. You can also look at our oddsFire tool to get a feel for what the betting public is doing.
MLBsportschatplace.com

Cincinnati Reds vs. Minnesota Twins MLB Picks, Odds, Predictions 6/21/2021

Cincinnati Reds (35-35) vs. Minnesota Twins (30-41) June 21, 2021 8:10 pm EDT. The Line: Minnesota Twins +120 / Cincinnati Reds -130; Over/Under: 9. The Cincinnati Reds and the Minnesota Twins meet in MLB action from Target Field on Monday night. The Cincinnati Reds will look to bounce back from...
MLBrotoballer.com

FanDuel MLB Lineup Picks (6/13/21): Daily Fantasy Baseball Advice

As is customary on Sundays, we have a very large slate to dissect with lots of batting and pitching options for us to consider. We have some good pitching options on this slate so we will need to figure out which one can get us a few strikeouts and a win while also choosing between some great offenses like Houston, Chicago, Atlanta, and Toronto to choose from.
MLBchatsports.com

Reds: Jesse Winker should be leading the NL MVP conversation

CINCINNATI, OH - JUNE 13: Jesse Winker #33 of the Cincinnati Reds walks out of the dugout. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images) It’s that time of year when the race for the MVP begins to take shape. The disrespect toward Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jesse Winker on behalf of the sports media is embarrassing. What it boils down to is hype over production.
MLBBleacher Report

MLB Pitchers Who Are Due for a No-Hitter

Because 2021 is proving to be the "Year of the No-Hitter" in Major League Baseball, it's only fair to wonder which pitcher might be the next to throw one. With the league-wide batting average at an all-time-low-tying .236, it could be anyone who tosses what would be the record-tying seventh no-hitter of the season. But even knowing that all-time greats like Pedro Martinez and Roger Clemens never threw a no-hitter, there are some pitchers who just plain seem due for one.
MLBsportschatplace.com

Best MLB Betting Props for 6/21/21

It’s a lighter slate of MLB games on Monday, but there is still plenty of value across the board with the MLB betting props. Let’s take a look at the best MLB betting props to make your night a winning one. Houston Astros over 5.5 runs (-113) The Houston Astros...
BaseballNew York Post

Female brawl breaks out in the bleachers at White Sox-Cardinals game

An all-female brawl stole the spotlight at the White Sox-Cardinals game on Monday night. While the White Sox were busy pulling out a 5-1 win over the Cardinals at home, a few unidentified women were duking it out in the bleachers behind left field. Nearby fans recorded the heated scuffle and shared videos on social media.
GamblingCBS Sports

2021 MLB odds, picks, best bets for June 8 from proven model: This four-way parlay pays almost 13-1

The Los Angeles Dodgers are favored to repeat as world champions and have been among the best teams at home, where they've won 19 of their 29 contests. They've been mediocre on the road, however, going 15-15 while losing three of their last four. The Dodgers look to get over the .500 mark away from home when they visit the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday for the opener of a three-game series. Should you expect Los Angeles to prevent a three-game road losing streak, or is there value in Pittsburgh to bring a return on the money line?
MLBrotoballer.com

MLB DFS Prop Picks for 6/9 - PrizePicks

Hello everybody and welcome! The 2021 MLB season and alive and well and that means our new friends over at PrizePicks have a TON of great props we can look to take advantage of. PrizePicks is a great DFS props site where you can choose to select plays in terms of fantasy points or single stats. The goal is to build a 2-player, 3-player, 4-player, or 5-player entry and then select whether or not you want to play for the power play or the flex play. On the power play, you will need to be correct on each of your selections to win, and on the flex play, you will have a little more wiggle room for a chance to win some money back.
MLBsportschatplace.com

Free MLB Team Totals for 6/8/21 – MLB Picks Odds, and Predictions

It’s a full slate of MLB games on Tuesday across the league and there is plenty of ways to make money. Let’s take a look the best MLB team totals to make your Tuesday a winning one. Pittsburgh Pirates under 3.5 runs (-141) The Pittsburgh Pirates are going to have...
MLBDoc's Sports Service

Texas Rangers vs Los Angeles Dodgers Prediction, 6/13/2021 MLB Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Texas (+180) Los Angeles (-244) Dodger Stadium is the site where Walker Buehler and the Los Angeles Dodgers (38-25, 2nd in NL West) will play the Texas Rangers (24-40, 5th in AL West) on Sunday. The moneyline on this game has the Rangers coming in at +180 and the Dodgers are at -244. The over/under is set at 8.5. The expected starting pitchers will be Dane Dunning and Walker Buehler.
MLBnumberfire.com

MLB Betting Guide: Friday 6/11/21

NumberFire has built comprehensive algorithms to pinpoint the bets with the highest probability of returning money, whether you are betting on the total, a runline, or moneyline. For those new to numberFire, we use a five-star system to show which bets you should be targeting on any given night. Stars...
NBAbettingpros.com

Daily Juice Podcast: 2 NBA Plays + 1 NHL Bet for Sunday (6/13)

Sports betting picks in 15 daily minutes! BettingPros host Matt Perrault (@sportstalkmatt) will be here for you every day all year round as we run through the most notable sports bets while providing our picks. Tune in for our rapid-fire shows covering every sport as you look to place your wagers. And don’t forget to join the BettingPros Discord Chat for live betting advice!
MLBDoc's Sports Service

New York Yankees vs Philadelphia Phillies Prediction, 6/13/2021 MLB Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: New York (-116) Philadelphia (-105) Domingo German and the New York Yankees (33-30, 3rd in AL East) head to Citizens Bank Park on Sunday where they'll meet the Philadelphia Phillies (30-31, 2nd in NL East). The Yankees open this contest at -116 while the Phillies are coming in at -105. The O/U has been set at 8. The pitchers who are expected to start are Domingo German and Aaron Nola.