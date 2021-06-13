Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Stephon Gilmore contract: Update on the New England Patriots' next move

By Brad Crawford
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephon Gilmore enters the final season of a five-year contract with the New England Patriots that pays him well-below market value compared to other top-end defensive players of his caliber and could play hard ball with the franchise, ESPN reports. Gilmore is subject to fines if he does not report...

247sports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Beamer
Person
Steve Spurrier
Person
Mike Reiss
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England#American Football#Espn#The Boston Globe#The Buffalo Bills#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLNECN

Who Has the Leverage Between Patriots and Stephon Gilmore?

Curran: Who has the leverage between Patriots, Gilmore? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Stephon Gilmore has a compelling case that his $7M salary for this season is a cut below what elite corners make. We would have to ignore the fact that, in his four seasons with the Patriots,...
NFLPosted by
NESN

Stephon Gilmore Has Patriots Teammates’ Support Through Holdout

Stephon Gilmore did not attend Monday’s mandatory minicamp practice. And he doesn’t plan on showing up Tuesday or Wednesday, either. Gilmore intends to skip all three days of New England Patriots minicamp as part of a contract dispute, according to a report from Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald. The...
NFLarcamax.com

Here's why the Patriots should pay cornerback Stephon Gilmore

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – When each of the Patriots four quarterbacks dropped back, you could see it. It was clear as day and it shouldn’t be debatable. The Patriots need Stephon Gilmore. That was evident when Jalen Mills or Michael Jackson Sr. were lining up opposite of J.C. Jackson at outside...
NFLclnsmedia.com

Bill Belichick: Stephon Gilmore Not Coming; Jonnu Smith Injury Update

Don’t expect to see cornerback Stephon Gilmore show up at any time during the Patriots three-day mandatory minicamp. Patriots coach Bill Belichick was vague in details but confirmed Tuesday that Gilmore is not expected to participate this week, reportedly due to a contract holdout. “I don’t expect him to be...
NFLBoston Herald

Patriots S Devin McCourty confident Stephon Gilmore will return to team

Like most Patriots, Devin McCourty is ready to welcome Stephon Gilmore back if and when the star corner ends his holdout. Listening to McCourty on Tuesday, it seems the veteran safety believes Gilmore’s return is much more a question of when than if. “I mean, Gilly’s still under contract. So...
NFLPosted by
Sports Illustrated

MAQB: Stephon Gilmore's Holdout Will Be Tricky for the Patriots to Resolve

With the last week of the offseason program underway, let’s jump in …. • Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore became the second official holdout of the spring (joining Aaron Rodgers, of course), with his decision not to show for the team’s veteran mandatory minicamp. And as we said in the MMQB column this morning, that should surprise no one. To just about everyone watching in the NFL, it was obvious when the Patriots moved $5 million in cash from 2021 to ’20 that there was roughly no chance the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year was going to play for the $7.5 million left on the final year of his deal. So the numbers you need here? After advancing that $5 million last year, the tab on Gilmore’s first four years in New England ran up to $56.65 million, or $14.16 million per year. And Gilmore can make the argument that even at that price, the Patriots got a bargain. There are currently seven guys at his position making more than that, including James Bradberry. So where the Patriots might say, “We helped you out last year,” Gilmore could respond, “You got closer to what I’m actually worth.” And while his age (31 in September) and injury status (coming back off a torn quad) objectively hurt his value, and Bill Belichick could turn this into a staring match, there’s also this to consider: Belichick just spent a record amount of guaranteed money (about $160 million) in free agency to fix all that went wrong in 2020, and I’d bet his boss (yes, he has one) will be looking for a return on that investment. Losing Gilmore would mean going from having a top-five group at corner to being very vulnerable at a spot you don’t want to be. And with J.C. Jackson also in a contract year, the future is even murkier there. This one won’t be easy, and I’ll repeat what I’ve said, that I don’t see Gilmore playing at his current number. I think Darius Slay’s contract in Philly is around the price to get a long-term deal done. Maybe Gilmore will take some sweeteners to report, in lieu of a long-term deal, like Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski once did. Either way, something is going to have to happen for New England to get its best player back.
NFLPosted by
NESN

Patriots Cut Kicker, Long Snapper After Minicamp, Sign Tryout O-Lineman

The New England Patriots’ kicker competition now is down to two contestants. The Patriots released veteran Roberto Aguayo on Thursday, one day after completing their final practice of mandatory minicamp. Aguayo, a second-round draft pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2016, joined the Patriots’ practice squad late last season...