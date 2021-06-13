Cancel
MLB

Video: Week 12 Pitching Adds and Streamers - Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups

By Anthony Aniano Radio
rotoballer.com
 8 days ago

Host Anthony Aniano of RotoBaller discusses the fantasy baseball Week 12 waiver wire and looks at some pitchers to add to your roster. These MLB pitchers should be watched or targeted in your roto, points, H2H points leagues & more. Be sure to also tune into RotoBaller Radio on SiriusXM...

www.rotoballer.com
Related
MLBrotoballer.com

Cody Poteet (SP, MIA) - Week 11 Waiver Wire Pickups

ANALYSIS: Cody Poteet has been largely unheralded since being drafted from UCLA, and while he's had his ups and downs throughout the Miami minors system, he looks mighty comfortable five starts into his rookie MLB campaign at the age of 26. Over the course of five starts and 24.0 IP Poteet has netted a 3.75 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, two wins, and a 4.02 FIP.
MLBbellyupfantasysports.com

Fantasy Baseball Key Waiver Pickups Early June Edition

This paragraph will help fantasy managers identify the fantasy baseball waiver pickups that will heal their rosters held hostage by injuries and non performers. Without question, the Cubs have been hot of late. One of the players that have helped them achieve such heights is Adbert Alzolay. After making ten appearances in the last two seasons, Alzolay has already made ten starts in 2021. His last two starts were especially impressive as he allowed just one earned run on eight hits in 10.2 innings while striking out 13.
MLBrotoballer.com

Daily Fantasy Baseball Streamers - MLB Hitter, Pitcher Lineup Picks for Tuesday 6/8

Welcome to another edition of our daily fantasy baseball streamers! Are you playing in leagues with daily moves and looking to beef up those rosters? We here at RotoBaller are there for you and all of your streaming needs. Whether you are just trying to get that elusive category win or you are trying to compile more counting stats, we can help. Each day, RotoBaller will provide you with some of the best streaming options to consider in both shallow and deep fantasy baseball daily leagues. Streaming hitters and pitchers to exploit matchups are important to help you win your league.
MLBrotoballer.com

Ryan Jeffers (C, MIN) - Week 11 Waiver Wire Pickups

ANALYSIS: Ryan Jeffers is new to the prospect rankings, and his rise through the minor league ranks has landed him in the majors unusually soon for an ascending catcher. In 55 MLB AB last season, Jeffers hit for three home runs and a .273/.355/.436 , but has gotten off to a tougher start for 2021, clubbing four XBH (one triple, one double, one HR) and a slash of .200/.245/.380 in 50 AB.
MLBrotoballer.com

NL-Only and AL-Only Waiver Wire for Week 11

Welcome back to the NL-only and AL-only pickups column. Each week, I'll look at five players who are under 15% rostered in Yahoo! leagues and who can be considered as options to add in deep-league formats, such as 15-teamers or AL or NL-only leagues. I'll also include a recommendation for...
MLBlineups.com

MLB Week 11 Hitting Waiver Wire: Ji-Man Choi Heating Up

César Hernandez is the epitome of a fringe fantasy player. Some months he gets mass dropped onto the waiver wire, just to have people rush to pick him back up a few weeks later when he starts getting hot. There’s plenty of reason to consider rostering Hernandez now, however. For starters, with whatever production he has given so far in 2021, he’s likely to get better. His career numbers indicate he’s underperforming a tad (although this is happening around the league to quite a few players). That being said, some of his underlying metrics look promising. His plate discipline is well above average with his K%, BB%, Whiff%, and Chase Rate all at or above the 63rd-percentile. In addition to this, his Average Exit Velocity and Expected Slugging are both at or above the 60th-percentile. He’s not going to win you your league, but he might certainly provide more production than a few alternative options right now.
MLBESPN

Fantasy baseball: Tristan's three to add for Monday

Avid readers of my Forecaster might already be aware of it, but the Cincinnati Reds are aligned for an extremely favorable week ahead, in large part because they'll play the entirety of this week at their hitter-friendly home, Great American Ball Park. Two particular areas of their team warrant getting thrust into the spotlight, both of them being traditionally tough-to-fill spots in fantasy baseball leagues. Be sure to check whether or not any of the following recommended Monday adds are available in your league.
MLBnumberfire.com

Fantasy Baseball: 3 Things We Learned in Week 10

Baseball fans love their stats. We devour them, dissect them, and build our fantasy rosters around them. Each week of the 2021 baseball season, we will be gifted with another statistical sample size of pitches, plate appearances, and playing time. Knowing it often takes hundreds or even thousands of pitches or batted-ball events for trends to normalize, how should fantasy managers adjust to the ebbs and flows of weekly player performance?
MLBfantasyalarm.com

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Advice: Schoop Up These Players

Jonathan Schoop (DET); FAAB Bid: 10-12% - Schoop’s bat has really come to life recently. Over the last two weeks he’s slashing .408/.482/.837 entering Sunday with six home runs and 20 hits over his last 13 games (you can add a double to that total from his performance on Sunday). This week’s list of hitters to add include plenty of guys coming off a hot start to the month of June. I probably like Schoop the most considering we have consistently seen fantasy production from him the last five years so strike while the iron is hot because the ownership is spiking.
MLBrotoballer.com

Austin Gomber (SP, COL) - Week 11 Waiver Wire Pickups

ANALYSIS: It's not easy for anyone to adjust to pitching in the Rockies, and the pressure of being acquired in a blockbuster trade doesn't make the transition any easier, but Austin Gomber has looked rock-solid of late, avoiding the blow-up outings that come frequently in Coors Field on a tear through the last month-plus. In a robust 13 starts and 68.1 IP so far in 2021, the 6'5, 220-lb. lefty from Florida Atlantic holds five wins, a 3.95 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 3.84 FIP, 8.2% walk rate, and 25.2% strikeout rate. He has even managed to keep his home run percentage below the MLB average at 3.2%.
MLBrotoballer.com

Jonathan India (2B/3B, CIN) - Week 11 Waiver Wire Pickups

ANALYSIS: There has been a wave of exciting young talent starting to make their mark for the teetering Cincinnati Reds, and the organization has to be especially pleased with the play of blue chip rookie Jonathan India. The former top-50 prospect and fifth overall draft pick out of the University of Florida has only 578 minor league AB to his name and has spent zero time in Triple-A due to the cancellation of minor league play in 2020, but the Reds' need for infield bats demanded India's arrival.
MLBESPN

Fantasy baseball: MLB's new pitching workload reality

Brace yourself for a startling fact: As of Thursday morning, 17 pitchers find themselves on pace to throw at least 200 innings. That's not to say that all of us in the fantasy baseball business were completely off-base in prognosticating that pitching workloads would be significantly capped in 2021. Sure, baseball's "aces" are working every bit as hard as they have at any point in the past half-decade, but it's important to note that, of those 17, 10 are pitchers whose 30th birthdays are in the rearview, pitchers expected to absorb bigger annual workloads.
MLBblackchronicle.com

Fantasy Baseball Week 12 Preview: Top 10 sleeper pitchers highlight Tarik Skubal, Shane McClanahan

Once again, the two-start options who might actually be available in your league are largely uninspiring, which is why three of my top four recommendations for Week 12 (June 14-20) are in line for only one start. By the fifth recommendation, I’m already getting a little squeamish in categories leagues, where preserving ERA and WHIP are typically of greater concern than simply maximizing volume.
MLBCBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Jackson Kowar gets his shot; Patrick Wisdom keeps hitting home runs

I don't know if you've noticed, but prospect call-ups have been kind of a drag so far. It dates back to last year, actually, when Ian Anderson and Ke'Bryan Hayes were about the only ones to arrive with worthwhile numbers. (OK, so Sixto Sanchez did as well, but who remembers him, right?) Flash forward to this year, and Jarred Kelenic is batting .096 through 23 games. He seemed like as sure a bet as you could find.
MLBNBC Sports

Waiver Wired: Miguel Making Moves

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Projecting players for 2021 was already a difficult — nay, impossible —...
MLBpitcherlist.com

Waiver Watcher: Week 10

Now that Memorial Day has passed, it’s time to get down to the real business of spending our FAAB — wisely this time. Sure, it’s fun to throw around 50% of your budget in the first month, but what do you have to show for it after it’s all said and done? An injured reliever and a fourth outfielder? Perhaps. If that doesn’t sound like you, congratulations on resisting the urge, and perhaps congratulations on fielding the only team out there not riddled with injuries.