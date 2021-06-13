Video: Week 12 Pitching Adds and Streamers - Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups

César Hernandez is the epitome of a fringe fantasy player. Some months he gets mass dropped onto the waiver wire, just to have people rush to pick him back up a few weeks later when he starts getting hot. There’s plenty of reason to consider rostering Hernandez now, however. For starters, with whatever production he has given so far in 2021, he’s likely to get better. His career numbers indicate he’s underperforming a tad (although this is happening around the league to quite a few players). That being said, some of his underlying metrics look promising. His plate discipline is well above average with his K%, BB%, Whiff%, and Chase Rate all at or above the 63rd-percentile. In addition to this, his Average Exit Velocity and Expected Slugging are both at or above the 60th-percentile. He’s not going to win you your league, but he might certainly provide more production than a few alternative options right now.