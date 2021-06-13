CONCEPT ART: Ant-Man and Iron Man Restaurants for Avengers Campus Feature Hulkbuster, Quantum Tunnel at Disneyland Paris

Marvel is bringing a controversial Iron Man character into their comics universe. A lot of fans have a ton of feelings about Iron Man 3. It has to be in the top five of debated MCU movies. One of the most argued elements is Harley Keener, the young boy that Tony Stark helps in Rose Hill, Tennessee after he gets out of a tight scrape. Keener is the same kind of inventor that the Avenger was as a young man. So, it makes sense he’d make his way into the comics at some point. However, you probably wouldn’t be expecting him in a Spider-Man book. WEB of Spider-Man #1 chronicles the would be academy set up by Stark to encourage innovation. Peter Parker joins Moon Girl, A Wakandan genius named Onome, Keener, and Squirrel Girl in the Worldwide Engineering Brigade.