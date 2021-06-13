Cancel
CONCEPT ART: Ant-Man and Iron Man Restaurants for Avengers Campus Feature Hulkbuster, Quantum Tunnel at Disneyland Paris

By Shannon Robinson
WDW News Today
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe just got a first look at some new concept art showing Captain Marvel flying alongside Iron Man on the Iron Man Rollercoaster at Walt Disney Studios Park in Disneyland Paris. Now our friends at The Sequoia Gang have revealed a rendering of Iron Man’s famous Hulkbuster suit in its new home in the former Blockbuster Cafe. The cafe closed in 2019 to make way for the Paris version of the Avengers Campus. Take a look below:

MoviesHouston Chronicle

What Disneyland got right about Avengers Campus that it got wrong with Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

It’s hard to visit Avengers Campus, Disneyland’s newest land, and not make comparisons to Disneyland’s other major IP-acquisition-turned-theme-park-expansion, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. While this new attraction is based on the Marvel Cinematic Universe and not on a galaxy far, far away, there are too many similarities between the lands to count, from the phased opening of the rides (there’s an e-ticket attraction coming to Avengers Campus at some point) to the not-as-expected opening (one was unusually sparsely attended, the other was the opposite of sparse).
Moviesromper.com

The Avengers Campus Is Open At Disneyland: Everything You Need To Know

This summer, kids are assembling for the first-ever Avengers summer camp of sorts. Open at the Disneyland Resort in California, this campus is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for kids to indulge in all things Marvel, from Spiderman and Guardians of The Galaxy to Infinity stones. The camp officially opened on June...
Moviessideshow.com

Geek Headlines- Ant-Man and The Wasp, LEGO DC Super-Villains, and More!

Read below for today’s headlines from the world of geek news, or listen along through Alexa or iTunes. Marvel Studios has released a new teaser for its upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp film. The brief clip shows a new look at the mysterious villain Ghost, as Ant-Man makes a list of steps to save the world from the threat they’ve unleashed. Ant-Man and the Wasp opens in theaters on July 6th.
LifestyleDaily Breeze

Disneyland makes adjustments to Avengers Campus to deal with high demand

Disneyland’s operations team has been making adjustments to deal with the overwhelming demand to visit Avengers Campus after the new Marvel themed land opened to six-hour lines, a shortage of virtual queue spots for the Web Slingers ride and mobile food order confusion. Avengers Campus debuted on June 4 at...
ComicsThe Beat

The Marvel Rundown: W.E.B. OF SPIDER-MAN #1 swings out of Avengers Campus

This week, Marvel’s long-delayed new Spider-Man miniseries, W.E.B. of Spider-Man, swings into stores. The series is a tie-in to the recently-opened Avengers Campus theme park at Disneyland, but how does it stand on its own as a comic?. We’ve got a review of that title, along with a Rapid Rundown...
LifestylePosted by
MIX 108

Loki Is Now Imprisoned at Disneyland’s Avengers Campus For Meet and Greets

With the unveiling of Avengers Campus at Disney's California Adventure comes a new meet-and-greet experience that ties into Disney+'s newest series, Loki. The God of Mischief himself will be making visits to the new area of the park, but not in his typical Asgardian garb. As Loki is now a prisoner of the Time Variance Authority, he will appear as such, donning his khaki jumpsuit with an orange TVA stamp on the front.
Movieswdw-magazine.com

Yes, That’s a Spider-Man Animatronic at Avengers Campus in Disneyland

That Spider-Man you see doing crazy stunts over Avengers Campus in Disneyland is in fact an advanced animatronic built by Disney Imagineers!. If you’ve already paid a visit to Avengers Campus, you’ve no doubt been wowed by the aerial acrobatics of everyone’s favorite web-head. But did you know: That ain’t no Spider-Man; it’s a Spider-Manimatronic.
TravelCNET

Disneyland's Avengers Campus is now open: How to get tickets to the Disney parks

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The newest area of Disneyland, the Marvel Cinematic Universe-themed Avengers Campus, opened its gates on Friday. The launch of the new land followed the theme parks reopening in April for California residents more than a year after shutting down due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 across the United States.
TravelWDW News Today

VIDEO: “Amazing” Commercial Debuts for Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel at Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris debuted a new commercial for Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel. After delay due to the pandemic, the highly anticipated new hotel will open for guests on June 21st this year. While it does not provide a significant amount of new information about the hotel, the new commercial below gives us some insight into the New York style look and feel they are trying to achieve with this project.
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

Marvel faces lawsuit for stealing Iron Man and Ant-Man designs

According to a report by CTV News, a Montreal-based comic book company called Horizon Comics, owned by brothers Ben and Raymond Lai, has alleged that Marvel has stolen his designs in several Avengers movies. The lawsuit claims that Marvel and Disney used the comic book company’s designs on their characters...
MoviesComicBook

Marvel Makes Controversial Iron Man Character Canon

Marvel is bringing a controversial Iron Man character into their comics universe. A lot of fans have a ton of feelings about Iron Man 3. It has to be in the top five of debated MCU movies. One of the most argued elements is Harley Keener, the young boy that Tony Stark helps in Rose Hill, Tennessee after he gets out of a tight scrape. Keener is the same kind of inventor that the Avenger was as a young man. So, it makes sense he’d make his way into the comics at some point. However, you probably wouldn’t be expecting him in a Spider-Man book. WEB of Spider-Man #1 chronicles the would be academy set up by Stark to encourage innovation. Peter Parker joins Moon Girl, A Wakandan genius named Onome, Keener, and Squirrel Girl in the Worldwide Engineering Brigade.
Cell Phonesdapsmagic.com

Showtimes Now Displayed for Avengers Campus on Disneyland App and Website

For guests visiting Avengers Campus, it can be an exciting thing to see various Marvel Super Heroes soar through the skies, fight against Taskmaster, teach the ways of the Dora Milaje, or show off the power of Mystic Arts. One thing that up until today has been challenging is figuring out when these incredible demonstrations happen!
LifestyleWDW News Today

WDWNT Daily Recap (6/13/21): Construction Progresses at the Polynesian, Concept Art For New Ant-Man and Iron Man Restaurants, Distancing Markers Removed at Magic Kingdom, Beauty and the Beast Live on Stage Now Casting, and More

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Sunday, June 13, 2021.