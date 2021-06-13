CONCEPT ART: Ant-Man and Iron Man Restaurants for Avengers Campus Feature Hulkbuster, Quantum Tunnel at Disneyland Paris
We just got a first look at some new concept art showing Captain Marvel flying alongside Iron Man on the Iron Man Rollercoaster at Walt Disney Studios Park in Disneyland Paris. Now our friends at The Sequoia Gang have revealed a rendering of Iron Man’s famous Hulkbuster suit in its new home in the former Blockbuster Cafe. The cafe closed in 2019 to make way for the Paris version of the Avengers Campus. Take a look below:wdwnt.com