Just how fast can a 611hp Tesla Model X P100D go? Our friends over at the YouTube channel, TopSpeedGermany, recently set out to find the answer. The channel is known for taking fast cars out onto the autobahn in Germany and seeing how fast they can get the vehicle up to. We should note that not nearly all sections of the autobahn in Germany have no speed limit, in fact, most do. However, TopSpeedGermany does these high speed tests in areas that do not restrict the speed.