One Chelsea Player Set to Get Nod to Start for England vs Croatia In Euro 2020 Opener

Mason Mount is expected to start for England in their first Group D match against Croatia on Sunday afternoon at the European Championships.

The 22-year-old is set to be given the nod by Gareth Southgate in the midfield, but Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker have been preferred to the Blues full-backs.

As per the Athletic, Chilwell starts on the bench due to his late arrival in the England camp due to the Champions League final which saw him miss the two warm up games.

Mount, as you would expect, begins in the midfield three with Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips as they come up against Mateo Kovacic and Croatia.

Mount is confident in England's ability which sees several members of the Three Lions squad playing abroad in their domestic seasons.

"We've got players that can handle the ball," said Mount. "Keep the ball and play possession football, create chances and be a threat going forward. That is something we're obviously always trying to work on to perfect."

He added: "At the moment there’s probably a lot of the squad are very technical players, that have had experience abroad.

"The boys coming from Germany playing in that league, it’s a very technical league. A couple from Spain as well.

Full Squads

England

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford

Defenders: Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Ben White

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling

Croatia

Goalkeepers: Lovre Kalinic, Dominik Livakovic, Simon Sluga

Defenders: Domagoj Vida, Dejan Lovren, Sime Vrsaljko, Borna Barisic, Duje Caleta-Car, Josip Juranovic, Domagoj Bradaric, Mile Skoric, Josko Gvardiol

Midfielders: Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Marcelo Brozovic, Milan Badelj, Mario Pasalic, Nikola Vlasic, Luka Ivanusec

Forwards: Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric, Ante Rebic, Josip Brekalo, Bruno Petkovic, Mislav Orsic, Ante Budimir

