Galaxy S21 FE could fall victim to chip shortage, but Samsung says no decision has been made

By Ben Schoon
9to5Google
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung’s Galaxy S20 FE turned out to be a pretty big hit in 2020, making a sequel seem like a guarantee. Rumors have placed the debut of that new device in August of this year, but a new report claims that the Galaxy S21 FE’s debut could be in trouble due to the chip shortage.

9to5google.com
Cell Phonesvoonze.com

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE reveals a budget price and various color designs

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. - Advertisement - What Samsung is working onthe arrival of a Galaxy S21 FE should no longer surprise anyone, with a background like its predecessor Galaxy S20 FE, and a huge amount of rumors and leaks surrounding it. And it is that today we have returned to know more details of this version of Samsung’s top of the range, with new images that advance us its design and available colors, and the first figures on its price and launch date.
Cell Phonesreviewgeek.com

New Leak Reveals Samsung Galaxy S21 FE’s Many Colors

Samsung is working on a sequel to the Galaxy S20 FE, a fancy-yet-frugal phone known for its sleek and colorful design. While we still know very little about the upcoming Galaxy S21 FE, newly leaked renders from Evan Blass show that Samsung is building on the design philosophy that it introduced last year.
Cell Phonesnotebookcheck.net

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price and render leaks uncloak an affordable and desirable flagship smartphone

Hot on the heels of Evan Blass’ render reveal of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is the alleged price for the handset. According to a report out of Korea from the Herald site, the Galaxy S21 FE will be priced at 700,000 to 800,000 won. At the current exchange rate (not taking into account regional pricing differences, taxes, etc.) these amounts are equivalent to US$630-720, €518-592, £445-509, CAD$761-870, and AUD$814-930.
Cell Phonesohionewstime.com

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may be cheaper than Galaxy S20 FE.Render hints with color options

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been rumored for some time. Currently, the possible prices and renderings of smartphones are revealed in another report, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Released at a cheaper starting price Samsung Galaxy S20 FE When launched. Smartphone rendering, on the other hand, displays multiple color options and the Infinity-O hole punch front panel. According to a report from a Korean publication called Herald Samsung The price of the Galaxy S21 FE ranges from 700,000 won (about 46,000 rupees) to 800,000 won (about 52,500 won). By comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was launched in South Korea at a price of 899,900 won (about 59,000 rupees). In India, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is available at the price of Rs 49,999, the only 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant with the Exynos 990 SoC.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Upcoming Galaxy S21 FE Appears In Four Color Variants

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is one of the most anticipated smartphones of 2021, and it just leaked in four color variants. These images are coming from Evan Blass aka @evleaks, who notes that these leaks are made “from 3D objects”. The Galaxy S21 FE shows its face in four...
Cell PhonesTechRadar

Deal alert: Rs 10,000 discount on Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is the middle child in the company’s flagship lineup for the year, balancing features and price. If you were looking to buy one, this month is a great time to do so as its price in India is down by Rs 10,000 along with some other offers.
Cell Phonesvoonze.com

All the unknowns around the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE are revealed, do you know what it will be like?

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. Samsung managed to touch the correct key the day it thought that its users might like to launch a kind of special versions of some of its models on the market as a way to recognize the merit of the followers staunch of the company. The result was some FE models, fan edition, which, although cutting their performance a bit, kept the spirit of models as expensive as last year’s Galaxy S20.
Cell Phonestechnave.com

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may come in five colours with polycarbonate bodies

The FE editions have been becoming quite popular over the years and Samsung may launch a new Galaxy S21 FE model this year. Thanks to the recent leak by Evan Blass, we got some full rendered designs of what to expect from the Galaxy S21 FE. Although it's a rumour for now, Evan Blass often has a reputable track record of Samsung leaks.
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Samsung Galaxy 21 FE will be more affordable this year

The Samsung Galaxy 21 FE most likely will replace the Galaxy Note 21. The latter will no longer be introduced this year because of a chip shortage problem. The South Korean tech giant has been working on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The two are almost ready. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is even believed to have started production. The first set of image renders surfaced online. Another version was leaked by Samsung Mexico. And then recently, we learned the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could follow last year’s Galaxy Note 20 series.
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could be cheaper than you thought

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE or Fan Edition has been in the news for quite some time. While the phone is slated to launch in a couple of months, we have already come across colourful renders giving us a hint at how the phone may look and there is no prize for guessing that the Galaxy S21 FE looks similar to Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S21.
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE with 8GB of RAM shows up on Geekbench

Imaginary.?? Are you stuck within Samsung's Galaxy or Quantum :D ... keep imagine differe... There is a way to bypass that. Darko explained it in his YouTube channel. Kedar284, 4 hours agoIt was just an imaginary case I'm happy with my jack :3Imaginary.?? Are you stuck within Samsung's Galaxy or Quantum :D ... keep imagine different sceneries, you can have right answer on right place. Cool. Stay happy there with your jack :D.
Cell Phonesillinoisnewstoday.com

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE unveils official photos: new colors, designs

Samsung is already preparing a successor to this year as India and other countries continue to witness continued updates of the Galaxy S20 FE. The Galaxy S21 FE will be available later this year, and a new leak reveals a series of official images from Samsung, introducing new colors and designs. Read again- Instant cashback of Rs 10,000 on Samsung Galaxy S21 +: How to take advantage of offers.
Cell Phonesdroid-life.com

Sign Me Up for Galaxy S21 FE in Matte Olive Green

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. We have a few new colors to look forward to for the Galaxy S21 FE, should these images be accurate. We still don’t know when this phone is launching, but hey, we’ll take anything during this time of year. As you can see, there will be no shortage of options for the Galaxy S21 FE, with at least four colors in the works. We have a sweet matte olive green (not the official name), matte plum (not official), black, and white.
NFLAndroid Headlines

Phone Comparisons: ASUS ZenFone 8 vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Both ASUS and Samsung released really compelling flagships this year, though they’re quite different in comparison. In this article, we’ll compare those two phones, the ASUS ZenFone 8 vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. Saying that these two phones are not similar is an understatement, that’s for sure. The main difference is immediately noticeable, as they both look different, and are different in regards to the size.
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

Benchmarks confirm Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specs

We have received new details about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. The latest information comes directly from Geekbench, where we can see that some of the previous leaks were spot on, as we get to see some of the specs of the Qualcomm variant. The latest benchmark scores of...
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Galaxy S21 FE price leak is unexpectedly encouraging

Although it is hardly ideal, most of us have probably accepted the reality that each new phone is going to be more expensive than its predecessor, with very few exceptions. That’s especially true when the next-gen model sports more features or upgraded hardware, which is often the case for most phone series anyway. That’s why it sounds almost too good to be true that Samsung’s next Fan Edition phone might actually cost less than its predecessor, potentially making the Galaxy S21 FE one of Samsung’s most popular “normal” phones this year.