Galaxy S21 FE could fall victim to chip shortage, but Samsung says no decision has been made

We have a few new colors to look forward to for the Galaxy S21 FE, should these images be accurate. We still don't know when this phone is launching, but hey, we'll take anything during this time of year. As you can see, there will be no shortage of options for the Galaxy S21 FE, with at least four colors in the works. We have a sweet matte olive green (not the official name), matte plum (not official), black, and white.