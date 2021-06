Polkadot — The cryptocurrency you need to be buying, and why it’s going to make you rich. The purpose of this article is to shill you Polkadot. If you have not heard of Polkadot you are either new to crypto, or you have been living under a rock. It has exploded onto almost every exchange and has stormed into #4 in the marketcap rankings. Many people don’t know why, and some naturally wonder how this is possible, many assume they must have missed out on the gains already.